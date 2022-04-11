ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Sacramento City Crews To Start Cleaning Homeless Camps

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSacramento City crews will start clearing a homeless camp in the Arden-arcade neighborhood near the intersection of Howe Avenue and Fair Oaks Boulevard. Neighborhood residents and business owners have been complaining for months about the massive campsite and have been...

kfbk.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Multiple crews across Bay Area respond to fire in Benicia

BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Police and firefighters are responding to a four-alarm structure fire in Benicia near the block of 1279 Bayshore Road near Amports, officials report. There is heavy police and fire presence due to the fire, officials said in a tweet. The Oakland Fire Department said they are assisting with the fire in […]
BENICIA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Sacramento, CA
Society
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
KRON4 News

This is the safest city in the Bay Area: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Eleven Bay Area cities made SafeWise’s list of the 50 safest cities in California for 2022, including the No. 1 spot, which went to Danville. SafeWise’s list was based on “the latest violent and property crime data from the FBI.” The top three safest cities — Danville, Rancho Santa Margarita, and […]
DANVILLE, CA
KTLA

NorCal man took small bear cubs from their den: Officials

A Northern California man has pleaded guilty to taking two bear cubs from their den, wildlife officials said Tuesday. The man, 29-year-old Cody Dylon Setzer, took their bear cubs after finding the den in a fallen log across a forest road, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The cubs were less than […]
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department
FOX40

Vigil held for Natomas shooting victim

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – A vigil was held for one of the victims of a north Natomas shooting. Sacramento Police Department said two people were killed in a shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue early Sunday. Family and friends identified the victim killed as DJ Gio, a well-known DJ in Sacramento and the Bay area. “To […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
FOX40

1 killed, 1 badly injured in Roseville motorcycle crash

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and another was seriously injured early Friday morning in a crash in Roseville. City officials said a motorcycle crashed in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Francis Drive, which is located along Interstate 80. One person died at the scene, officials said. Another person involved in the crash was […]
ROSEVILLE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Entertainer ‘DJ Gio’ Identified Among 2 People Killed In Natomas Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are investigating a shooting that killed two men in Natomas over the weekend. The shooting happened early Sunday morning on Amelia Earhart Avenue. Family and friends have identified one of the victims as Giovanny Rosario, or “DJ Gio” – a well-known entertainer in the Sacramento area. Posts on social media show Rosario played a set as recently as Saturday night. The family of Giovanny Rosario mourns near a memorial after Rosario was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Natomas. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/I1MJ1A5eju — Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) April 11, 2022 Monday afternoon, the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Rosario, 31, as one...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Police: 2 men killed in Sacramento shooting

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Two men were fatally shot early Sunday morning in the Natomas Crossing neighborhood. Sacramento police said officers responded just after 3:25 a.m. to a reported shooting on Amelia Earhart Avenue near Laroche Street. When officers arrived, they found two men each with at least one gunshot wound. Fire personnel declared both […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multi-vehicle crash on Watt Avenue leaves 5 injured

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were injured Friday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Highway 50 off-ramp in Sacramento. Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Capt. Parker Wilbourn said five vehicles were involved in a crash on Watt Avenue. In total, five people were hurt. Three were in critical condition and sent to the nearest hospital, […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Crews contain house fire in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews have contained a house fire in Sacramento that sparked early Monday morning. The fire was at a home on the 500 block of Santiago Avenue. No injuries were reported in connection with the fire. The Sacramento Fire Department said the exposed apartment building nearby is...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Minneapolis Star Tribune

City crews clear North Loop homeless encampment in massive enforcement operation

City workers converged quietly on a homeless encampment in Minneapolis' North Loop neighborhood early Wednesday. Before 7 a.m., police closed nearby streets with yellow tape and metal barricades, redirecting cars and preventing bystanders from nearing crews using skid steer loaders to pull down tents. Camp resident Courtney Montour quickly threw...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KCRA.com

1 hospitalized in shooting at San Joaquin sports facility

MANTECA, Calif. — One person was injured in a shooting at the parking lot of a sports facility in Manteca Sunday afternoon, authorities said. The shooting happened in the Big League Dreams parking lot around 2:54 p.m., the Manteca Police Department said. Officers found someone who had been shot...
MANTECA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy