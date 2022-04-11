ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

Brake for Moose: What Happens When a Car Hits a Moose?

By Chantel
 1 day ago
In Maine and New Hampshire, there is plenty of moose wandering about. You may see one while driving along the road or highway. According to the Town of Carroll Police Department in New Hampshire, last Thursday they said that they told drivers to be careful driving at night since moose are...

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

