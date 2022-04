Aug. 27 – at UTEP. UNT’s biggest nonconference game is always against SMU when the Mustangs are on the schedule. The Mean Green’s supporters have always felt like SMU looks down on UNT. The fact SMU and its fans consistently deny that there is a rivalry between the schools only adds fuel to the fire. Throw in the fact that the Mustangs lead the all-time series 34-6-1 and it’s easy to see why there isn’t a team on UNT’s schedule the Mean Green want to beat more.

