Dawn French has revealed that doctors worried she had a brain tumour after vertigo made her feel like her head was “collapsing inwards”.The comedian was diagnosed with vertigo in 2014 and had to take a walking stick on stage during her 30 Million Minutes tour, due to a fear of falling over.Appearing on Michelle Visage’s Rule Breakers podcast, French said that she hadn’t been able to understand “what is up and what is down” while on stage.“It is like my skull is a room and the whole of the top is collapsing inwards, and everything starts spinning,” she said....

CELEBRITIES ・ 27 DAYS AGO