Columbia, SC

Gamecock Invitational: Tennessee rugby undefeated in 7s competition

By Dan Harralson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Tennessee competed in 7s competition at the Gamecock Invitational in Columbia, South Carolina on Sunday.

The Vols finished 5-0.

  • South Carolina (W, 12-7)
  • Lander (W, 17-7)
  • Clemson B (W, 17-5)
  • Furman: Semifinals (W, 21-5)
  • South Carolina: Championship (W, 35-7)

Following the Gamecock Invitational, Tennessee junior fullback Josh Shetler discussed the Vols’ performance.

“We got back to work and knew we had to turn on the pressure this weekend,” Shetler told Vols Wire. “We got the numbers we needed. Through a great couple of days of training the past two weeks, after South Bend, things are clicking for us.

“We are using the early losses as our motivator. We get back to work this week to prepare for SCRC’s at Middle Tennessee State on April 23-24.”

Tennessee competed in the Fighting Irish 7s Invitational March 26 hosted by Notre Dame.

The Vols traveled with only nine players and competed in 29-degree snow conditions.

Tennessee defeated Miami University, 24-0, kicking off at 9:22 a.m. EDT. The Vols lost its second match, 29-0, to Marian. Michigan State defeated Tennessee, 17-0, in game No. 3, while Wheeling was victorious against the Vols, 20-5.

Tennessee at the 2022 Gamecock Invitational. Photo provided by Josh Shetler

Tennessee has not lost to a college team in 15s competition since Nov. 23, 2019.

The Vols won the 2021 national championship in 15s competition. Tennessee (11-0) outscored its opponents, 373-127, and recorded three shutouts in 2021.

Tennessee’s 15s 2022 fall schedule is slated to begin Aug. 27 with its annual UT Old Boys Weekend. The complete 2022 fall schedule has not been released.

