ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Multi-vehicle accident on I-35 causes traffic delays

By Matt McGovern
fox44news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department responded...

www.fox44news.com

Comments / 1

Related
WILX-TV

Vehicle fire causes closure on I-96

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A vehicle fire on I-96 stopped traffic heading west while police worked to clear the scene. All lanes were blocked on westbound I-96 at Business I-96 (Cedar St.) in Lansing. Emergency crews worked quickly and were able to clear any obstructions within a half hour. Lansing...
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Waco, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
KCEN

Two people in the hospital after 'drive-by' style shooting in Waco

WACO, Texas — Two people are in the hospital after a 'drive-by' style shooting Sunday evening, per the Waco Police Department. According to a Waco PD spokesperson, the incident occurred at the intersection of Sanger and Melrose in Waco around 6:15 p.m. The two victims were transported to local...
WACO, TX
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

Fatality after Monday morning crash, LPD says

LUBBOCK, Texas– The Lubbock Police Department confirmed that one person died after a crash Monday morning. Police said the call came in at 8:18 a.m. to the intersection of 50th Street and Indiana Avenue. Photos from the scene showed a vehicle crashed into a pole. LPD said more information would be released as it became […]
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 35
WCNC

Multi-vehicle crash blocking 1 lane of I-77 NB

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A multi-vehicle crash on I-77 NB past Clanton Road is causing heavy delays in the area. According to WCNC Charlotte's traffic anchor Chris Mulchay, officials are blocking one right lane as they investigate the crash. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and seek an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
KFVS12

Drone12: Deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo.

Mississippi County Coroner Terry Parker says there are five confirmed deaths in the crash. The Charleston Department of Public Safety director discussed a deadly, multi-vehicle crash on I-57. Multiple deaths, vehicle fires in major crash on I-57 near Charleston, Mo. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Multiple deaths and vehicles fires...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Denton Record-Chronicle

Police: I-35 closure was caused by speeding driver who hit two vehicles before flipping

A portion of southbound Interstate 35 was shut down Sunday night after a driver struck several vehicles and rolled into a ditch. Multiple callers reported a vehicle crash in the 2800 block of I-35 around 7 p.m., according to a report from the Denton Police Department. A Toyota Camry was traveling between 90 and 100 mph and passing other vehicles in the median, witnesses reported.
DENTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy