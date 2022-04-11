ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 11 Best Self Tanners You Can Buy at Target

By Suzy Forman
 3 days ago

It's time. We're calling it. We're going shopping, we're finding the very best self tanners at Target and we're going to glow like golden goddesses this summer. Period! No more dull, pasty skin — and no more risking our skin's health with dangerous tanning beds or too much time in the sun. No more premature aging either, please!

A nice tan can help even out your skin tone, diminishing the appearance of varicose veins, cellulite, blemishes, scars and dark spots. The best self tanners may also hydrate and nourish the skin, giving you a bronze, sun-kissed radiance that just gets better and better over time. The best sunless tanners will have your skin looking way better than the sun itself would!

Why Use a Self Tanner?

We mentioned how the sun and tanning beds can damage your skin, but it's not just about a wrinkle or two. Cancer Research UK reports that "Too much UV radiation from the sun or sunbeds can damage the DNA in our skin cells." That includes both UVB radiation, responsible for sunburn, and UVA radiation, which reaches deeper into the skin. The site also reports that "getting sunburnt just once every two years can triple your risk of melanoma skin cancer."

Apart from health issues, self tanner simply gives you more control. You don't have to worry about flipping over, you don't have to worry about tan lines and you can better determine how deep of a tan you're going to get. And you can do it any time, right at home! There are plenty more potential benefits too, and we'll get into them as we show you the best self tanners at Target below!

The 11 Best Self Tanners at Target

1. Jergens Natural Glow Instant Sun Sunless Tanning Mousse

The Most Reviews

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wfk4T_0f60Uvbb00
Target

This instant tanner is the most popular at Target, review-wise, coming in at nearly 2,400 ratings. It claims to deliver instant color that develops to look more natural within a few hours. You can reuse it the next day to go even darker too if you'd like. Feel free to use a mitt , but you can also apply by hand!

Pros:

  • Claims to dry in just 60 seconds
  • Shoppers say it's "unbelievably natural looking"

Cons:

  • Some shoppers don't love the smell
See it!

Available at: Target

2. Tanologist Self Tanner Drops

For Body and Face

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yjLCS_0f60Uvbb00
Target

Not every self tanner is a tinted spray, foam or mousse. Sometimes it's as simple as a few clear drops you can mix into your moisturizer or lotion. These clean beauty drops are labeled non-comedogenic, made so you can apply them to your face as well without fear of breakouts!

Pros:

  • Clean and vegan
  • Travel-friendly size

Cons:

  • Overuse could lead to orange tone, so be careful to start slow
See it!

Available at: Target

3. Hawaiian Tropic Sunless Gradual Tanning Milk

Slow and Steady Wins the Race

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3n04XY_0f60Uvbb00
Target

If you're super pale or new to self tanner, you may be drawn to one that promotes gradual results. This way, there's more room for error, and you'll likely end up with more of a natural bronze as the days pass. This cruelty-free find boasts a "streak-free glow" and a tropical scent!

Pros:

  • Claims to deliver 24-hour hydration
  • Reef-friendly: does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate

Cons:

  • Not for shoppers who want ultra-fast results
See it!

Available at: Target

4. b.tan I Want the Darkest Tan Possible Self Tan Mousse

For a Fast, Dark Tan

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IF0Du_0f60Uvbb00
Target

If you've been around the tanning block and simply want to cut to the chase, check out b.tan's darkest tanning mousse. It claims to have a one-hour development time, but if you leave it on for longer, your tan can become even deeper. It can last up to a week too!

Pros:

  • Paraben-free, phthalate-free
  • Recyclable bottle

Cons:

  • May not be best for super dry skin
See it!

Available at: Target

5. L'Oreal Paris Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Towelettes

The Best Towelettes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VFrP_0f60Uvbb00
Target

We love towelettes because they come in little sachets, making them so easy to bring with you on vacation without taking up space. They're also quick and convenient and require no other tanning tools. This one even contains gentle AHAs for a smoother skin finish!

Pros:

  • Infused with vitamin E for skin health
  • Only need to apply once or twice a week to maintain desired level of tan

Cons:

  • Can leave streaks/blank spots with uneven application
See it!

Available at: Target

6. St. Tropez Self Tan Bronzing Water Mousse

Fabulous Luxury Find

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKd0Y_0f60Uvbb00
Target

If you can spend a little extra, there's a good chance this St. Tropez mousse will become a staple in your routine. It contains hyaluronic acid, hibiscus extract and green mandarin water, which may hydrate, protect and refresh skin. Reviewers are "shocked" at the amazing results!

Pros:

  • Dermatologically tested
  • Claims to have no transfer and no self tanner smell

Cons:

  • Over $40 for a bottle
See it!

Available at: Target

7. St. Moriz Professional Self Tanning Mousse

Under $10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PSLW4_0f60Uvbb00
Target

Just want to try a tanner out without taking a chunk out of your wallet? Need something small for a trip? This bottle from one of our fave brands is just $6, and it's especially great for beginners since it has a wash-off guide color so you can more easily get an even application!

Pros:

  • Contains olive milk and vitamin E for silky skin
  • Perfect pick for new tanners

Cons:

  • While inexpensive, the bottle is small (but travel-friendly!)
See it!

Available at: Target

8. Bondi Sands Self-Tanning Foam - Light/Medium

Salon-Quality Results

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5Wvh_0f60Uvbb00
Target

Spray tan salons can be pricey and inconvenient, but this tanning foam claims to deliver salon-quality results at home. It's oil-free and it's even enriched with aloe vera to moisturize skin and make your tan last longer. This non-toxic formula can be reapplied 30 minutes after your initial application too for a darker tan!

Pros:

  • Aluminum-free
  • Beachy coconut scent

Cons:

  • Should be used with a mitt but does not include one. Shop mitts here !
See it!

Available at: Target

9. Josie Maran Argan Liquid Gold Self-Tanning Body Oil

Made With Natural DHA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25V12b_0f60Uvbb00
Target

Every self tanner is made with DHA ( dihydroxyacetone ), but clean shoppers often prefer one derived from natural ingredients. Here's our pick. This highly-rated Josie Maran favorite is quick-absorbing and includes beauty routine favorite argan oil, which may help "revitalize" the skin!

Pros:

  • Comes with a mitt
  • Sustainably-sourced

Cons:

  • One of the pricier options
See it!

Available at: Target

10. Loving Tan Deluxe Bronzing Mousse

Three-Shade Range

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JL3sQ_0f60Uvbb00
Target

Many self tanners are "one size fits all," meaning they don't actually necessarily give you the results you want depending on your skin tone. This Australian-made mousse, however, comes in medium, dark and ultra-dark shades, so you can pick the one that best suits you!

Pros:

  • Built-in color guide
  • Quick to dry

Cons:

  • Another of the more expensive picks
See it!

Available at: Target

11. MineTan Natural Glow Self Tan Foam

"Clearly" a Winner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bGvPG_0f60Uvbb00
Target

Sick of staining your clothing and sheets with self tanner? This clear spray may be calling your name! It's made with clean, non-comedogenic ingredients, including a blend of marine botanicals like red algae and sea lettuce to leave skin soothed and smooth!

Pros:

  • 100% natural DHA
  • For all skin types and tones

Cons:

  • While the reviews are good, there aren't many yet
See it!

Available at: Target

Other Self Tanners at Target We Love:

You can also find more self tanners at Amazon , Nordstrom and Dermstore !

The Best At-Home Self Tanners for Sensitive Skin — Starting at Just $9

Read article

Looking for other self tanner products? Check out more picks below:

