ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

San Diego Padres at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Geoff Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEDJO_0f60S74I00

The San Diego Padres (3-1) head up to the Bay Area to play the NL West co-tenant San Francisco Giants (2-1) Monday at Oracle Park. First pitch is scheduled for 9:45 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Padres vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

San Diego clobbered the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday-Sunday outscoring them 20-11. Padres LF Jurickson Profar hit the cover off the ball with a .400 batting average (BA), 2 HR and 6 RBI versus the D-Backs.

San Francisco eked out a 2-1 series win over the Miami Marlins by winning the rubber match Sunday 3-2 as all three games were decided by 1 run.

The Giants won the 2021 season series with the Padres 11-8 and San Francisco outscored San Diego 92-76.

Padres at Giants: Projected starters

San Diego RHP Nick Martinez vs. San Francisco LHP Alex Wood

Martinez makes his Padres debut Monday and his first MLB start since 2017. He pitched for the Texas Rangers in the first four seasons of his career from 2014 to 2017. Martinez has spent his last four years pitching for the Nippon Professional Baseball league in Japan.

Wood was 10-4 in 2021 with a 3.83 ERA (138 2/3 IP, 59 ER), 1.18 WHIP, 2.5 BB/9 and 9.9 K/9 over 26 starts.

  • Wood didn’t face San Diego last season despite playing in the same division.
  • vs. Padres on the current roster: 2.46 FIP with a .219 BA, .247 wOBA, .342 expected slugging percentage, 25.0 K% and 90.9 mph exit velocity in 36 plate appearances.

Padres at Giants odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 1:27 p.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Padres +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Giants -155 (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Padres +1.5 (-165) | Giants -1.5 (+133)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -105 | U: -120)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Padres at Giants prediction and picks

Prediction

Padres 4, Giants 3

LEAN PADRES (+125) because who knows how Martinez will look after spending the last four years in Japan. However, I’m seeing some reverse line movement towards San Diego in the betting market.

A vast majority of the action is on the Giants (-155) but their ML price has decreased from the opener according to both Pregame.com and VegasInsider.com, It’s a red flag whenever sportsbooks make the more popular team cheaper.

However, I’m higher on San Diego than San Francisco coming into 2022 and I think we are getting a good price on the PADRES (+125).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for $15 OFF a Draft Prep or full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 4/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

PASS because the Padres +1.5 (-165) is too expensive considering the Giants -1.5 (+133) have the second-best RL record versus divisional foes since the beginning of last season at 51-30 RL.

LEAN UNDER 8.5 (-120) because San Diego’s lineup struggled versus left-handed pitching last season and San Francisco’s bullpen was phenomenal last season.

For instance, the Padres are 24th in hard-hit rate and 20th in wRC+ against lefty pitching since the beginning of 2021. Also, the Giants’ relievers are second in xFIP and sixth in WAR over that span.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Geoff Clark on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: Legendary Pitcher Is No Longer With MLB Network

John Smoltz, the longtime MLB pitcher turned analyst, is reportedly no longer working for MLB Network. Smoltz has declined to receive the mandatory vaccine to work on MLB Network, according to a report. The network has made the decision to remove him from his role, as a result. MLB Network’s...
MLB
numberfire.com

Giants' Curt Casali sitting Monday versus Padres

The San Francisco Giants did not list Curt Casali as a starter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Casali will catch a breather Monday with Joey Bart back behind home plate. Bart is batting seventh. Our projections have Casali making 235 more plate appearances this season, with 7...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Francisco, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Axios

Giants' Alyssa Nakken makes history as first female MLB coach on field

San Francisco Giants' Alyssa Nakken on Tuesday night became the first female coach to make an on-field appearance in a Major League Baseball game. The big picture: The 31-year-old took over for Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson, who was ejected from the game against the San Diego Padres at Oracle Park, per the MLB. Nakken became in 2020 the first female coach in MLB history, when she was named an assistant under Giants manager Gabe Kapler.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Tipico Sportsbook#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Miami Marlins#The Texas Rangers#K
FOX Sports

Giants play the Padres with series tied 1-1

LINE: Giants -133, Padres +113; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series. San Francisco had a 107-55 record overall and a 54-27 record in home games last season. The Giants slugged .440...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Giants' Mike Yastrzemski starting Monday

The San Francisco Giants listed Mike Yastrzemski as their leadoff batter for Monday's game against the San Diego Padres. Yastrzemski will bat leadoff and play right field Monday while Austin Slater takes a seat. Yastrzemski has a $2,500 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 11.4 fantasy points off...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Potential quarterback prospects for Chiefs in each round of the 2022 NFL draft

As was the case last year, the Kansas City Chiefs could start the season tomorrow without making an addition to their quarterback group and they’d be in good shape. This doesn’t necessarily mean that the team won’t make an addition at the quarterback position in the 2022 NFL draft. While Patrick Mahomes and Shane Buechele are sure to be the future in Kansas City, having competition and depth at the position is important.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One-time Chiefs TE Anthony Becht named XFL head coach

A one-time member of the Kansas City Chiefs has a new football career as a head coach. Dany Garcia and Dwayne Johnson appeared on “The Get Up” on ESPN on Wednesday to reveal the eight head coaches for the third relaunch of the XFL. One of those head coaches, Anthony Becht, played one season in Kansas City at the end of his NFL career. A former first-round draft pick by the New York Jets in 2000, Becht spent 11 seasons in the NFL playing tight end. He also made stops in Tampa Bay, St. Louis and Arizona before he’d play with the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Rougned Odor sitting for Baltimore on Tuesday

Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Odor will move to the bench on Tuesday with Kelvin Gutierrez entering the lineup at third base. Gutierrez will bat eighth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. numberFire's models project Gutierrez...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy