Grant Street closes between Northwestern Avenue and North Street starting Tuesday

Grant Street, between Northwestern Avenue and North Street, will close tomorrow through April 18, for the city of West Lafayette to work on a water line, according to a Purdue press release sent Monday.

The closure is expected to affect deliveries, vehicular and pedestrian traffic on the east side of Purdue University’s campus.

“Drivers will need to be patient, pay attention to traffic signs and plan ahead when accessing the Grant Street Parking Garage and buildings in area,” said Purdue University Police Chief John Cox.

Cox also said motorists should pay attention to bicyclists and pedestrian in the affected areas since their normal routes have been changed.

Motorists coming from the south and east can take North Street to Vine Street, to West Fowler Avenue onto Northwestern Avenue to head west, according to the press release. Those coming from the west can take Northwestern to North Street onto South Grant at the south end of the construction.