Subway - New Italian Sandwiches

We are smack dab in the middle of Lent, so let me ask you this question: Have you run out of meat-free meals for every Friday yet? Are you tired of cheese pizza and tuna salad sandwiches? I know so many observers across the country are wondering what to make next, and I am here to remind you that pasta suppers can be a great meat-free meal too! From a spaghetti dinner topped with marinara sauce instead of a meat one, to a rich, creamy Alfredo sauce with fettuccine, a tasty pasta dish doesn’t have to contain meat to be absolutely delicious. And now, with this super easy copycat recipe, you can have that famous Olive Garden Alfredo Sauce with Fettuccine on your table in 30 minutes!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO