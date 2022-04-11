Subway - New Italian Sandwiches

Sandwich stalwart Subway is giving away free sandwiches this week in selected branches around the UK. The fast-food franchise is trialling three new panini-style SubMelts that all incorporate melted cheese for a hot and tasty snack.Made using specially developed recipes, the three footlong subs include the Philly Cheesesteak SubMelt, which consists of Philly-style steak, melted double cheese, peppers, onions and Chipotle Southwest Sauce; Americano Pizza SubMelt, featuring marinara sauce, pepperoni, salami, smoked ham, double cheese, peppers and onions; and, the Bombay Tikka SubMelt, containing chicken breast coated in Indian spices, double cheese, peppers, onions, Sweet Onion Relish and garlic aioli....
Comments / 0