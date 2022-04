🗳️ Prime union voting season. Amazon employees at a Staten Island warehouse began voting on the same day the final ballot was cast at a company warehouse nearly 1,000 miles away in Bessemer, Alabama. The Bessemer vote is the second union election held at the facility, after Amazon was found to have illegally interfered in the first election last year. The Alabama votes will be counted next week—if successful, it’d be the first Amazon facility in the country to unionize.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 20 DAYS AGO