One of the Craziest Things Boston TSA Has Confiscated

BOSTON (CBS) — We now know how many people left city life behind during the pandemic. New census numbers show Boston and surrounding communities lost more than three percent of their population in the 15 months of COVID lockdowns and restrictions. That means nearly 30,000 people moved out. These numbers were recorded in July. Since then, most COVID restrictions have been dropped and people began moving back into Suffolk County, driving up rent prices. According to Zumper, the average rent cost for a one-bedroom apartment in Boston is $2,660, up 27% year-to-year. Boston’s rent is the third most expensive in the country after New York City and San Francisco. “We’re no longer a little city like we once were. We are growing as a city and we need to look at how we’re going to accommodate people that want to live here,” said real estate expert Joshua Stephens. According to Stephens, until Boston builds more housing, many young professionals will be forced to think about moving into other communities or get a roommate.

19 DAYS AGO