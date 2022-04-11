ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearing scheduled for downtown Perrysburg DORA expansion, Levis Commons DORA

By The Blade
 3 days ago

Perrysburg City Council will have a public hearing to discuss an expansion of the city’s current downtown designated outdoor refreshment area as well as the possible creation of a second designated outdoor refreshment area at Levis Commons.

The hearing is scheduled for 5 p.m. on May 3 in council chambers at the municipal building, 201 W. Indiana Ave.

The applications for the expansion and new proposed DORA can be examined from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday in the clerk of council’s office in the municipal building. They can also be viewed on the city’s website.

People who wish to express their opinion on this issue are asked to attend this public hearing or send comments to the clerk of council, 201 W. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551-1582.

