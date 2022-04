Randy Herbert Johnson of Wausau, WI passed away on March 25, 2022 at the age of 53. Randy was born in L’Anse, MI on April 1, 1968, to Herbert and Susie (Goard) Johnson. He was a graduate of Ontonagon Area High School and spent time living in the Mass City, MI area after graduation and then moved to the Wausau, WI area where he resided for over 20 years.

