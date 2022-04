Before Monday night's San Diego Padres game against the San Francisco Giants, there was a little bit of Major League Baseball history. Twin brothers, Tyler Rogers of the Giants and Taylor Rogers of the Padres, exchanged lineup cards at home plate. It was the first time the 31-year-old relievers have faced each other in an MLB game. The Rogers are the 10th set of twin brothers to play in the MLB and became just the 5th set of twins to play in the same game.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO