Restaurants

Brewery visit No. 38 Humble Monk Brewing

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrewery visit No. 38 Humble Monk Brewing Co. Fun, friendly place. 2 bartenders greeted us warmly, explaining they were both new....

The Infatuation

Terry Black's Barbecue

If the Black family name rings a bell, it’s not just your mind playing tricks on you. To summarize it briefly—way back when, there was a feud in the Black family that resulted in two different restaurant lines forming, Black’s BBQ and Terry Black’s BBQ. Both sides claim to be following the traditions they grew up with, with the end results being some very classic (and ultimately similar) barbecue. All of the meat here is smoked on-site, with a sprawling, rustic-styled dining room that feels like it belongs out in the country rather than busy Barton Springs Rd. And they’re one of the few barbecue spots in town that stays open well into dinner hours. Despite that, it’s always packed, with lines generally snaking out of the building into an all-too-small parking lot. They have all of the classics here, but the standouts are the brisket and the beef ribs. In case you need to walk off your meal afterward, this place is right by the hike and bike trail, but do yourself a favor and take a nap at Auditorium Shores instead.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Making 2 New Loaded Burritos & They're Only $2

The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
Mashed

What Really Happens If A Restaurant On Restaurant: Impossible Closes

TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
Eyewitness News

Local brewery using brews to help Ukraine

GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - The Brewery at Maple View Farm in Granby is taking their love of brews and turning it to help those in Ukraine. The social media #brewforUkraine is now trending among the beer community as brewers worldwide are serving up Ukrainian beers. Brewer John Coppeler is starting...
WECT

Mad Mole Brewing to expand taproom, increase brewery output

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mad Mole Brewing plans to expand its production by 200% and expand its Boathouse Road taproom to hold more people and live performances. To expand their operations, the brewery is adding four 30-barrel fermenters, two 30-barrel laagering tanks and one 30 barrel brite tank in the month of March. Combined, these increase the brewery production by 200% for the selling of Mad Mole products on store shelves beyond the taproom. This includes one of their New England IPAs “Citra Mole Down.”
Reader's Digest

The Surprising History of the Humble Hamburger

As McDonald’s signs famously boast, “billions served.” Ray Kroc instinctively knew in 1955 that Americans love their hamburgers, and our love affair has only grown over the decades. According to the USDA, Americans consume nearly 50 billion hamburgers a year; that’s an average of 2.4 hamburgers per day, per American. It’s the staple of our backyard barbecues, it’s served in half-pound sizes at comfort food eateries across the U.S., and it’s one of the most iconic and versatile foods we consume.
9NEWS

Denver brewery creates beer in partnership with a Ukrainian brewery

DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine. Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.
Mashed

Miller Lite's 'Beer Drops' Mean You Can Make Any Drink Beer Flavored

Beer aficionados don't need a "national day" to celebrate and honor their beloved grain and hops-based brew. Nevertheless, National Day Calendar proclaims April 7 to be National Beer Day, so you are hereby cordially invited to mark the occasion by enjoying any number of beer-themed treats, including fried beer (yes, it's a thing), beer lollipops, or, if you're feeling adventurous, a righteous pilgrimage to Hawaii's beer-scented stream — just don't drink the water.
Allrecipes.com

There's an Actual Reason McDonald's Apple Pie Tastes So Good

There's just something about McDonald's food. Whether it's the refreshing taste of a McDonald's Coke, the shoestring French fries, or the heavenly apple pie, customers have been loving Mickey D's for over 65 years. We've all experienced the moment under the Golden Arches when you bite into your meal or...
SPY

The Best American Beers to Drink on National Beer Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We’ve been known to drink a beer or two when the happy hour strikes, and that’s probably an understatement. Call it one of life’s great pleasures in our book. The world of beer is quite literally a world unto its own, with styles and breweries spanning the globe, but never forget the best American beers right here in our backyard (figuratively and, perhaps if you’re lucky, only steps away from your house). Kramer: “Oh...
Thrillist

Break Down the Kentucky Mule with These Bourbon-Based Remixes

Most cocktails don’t have the name recognition of the Moscow mule — but then again, most don’t have the curious backstory that the mule does, either. It was neither from Moscow nor ever shipped via mule. In fact, the first batches were whipped up in 1941, at New York’s Chatham Hotel. Ginger beer, a key ingredient in the recipe, was delivered to the city by rail. And the famous copper mug? It was a shrewd marketing move designed to give the cocktail a distinctive look.
