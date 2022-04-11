Brewery visit No. 38 Humble Monk Brewing

UNIQUE, vintage decorations are part of the experience of eating at Cracker Barrel. The Singleton family has been handpicking and sourcing items and decorating restaurants since the chain first opened in 1969. Larry Singleton is now the decor manager who oversees a 26,000-square-foot decor warehouse with about 90,000 items, according...
If the Black family name rings a bell, it’s not just your mind playing tricks on you. To summarize it briefly—way back when, there was a feud in the Black family that resulted in two different restaurant lines forming, Black’s BBQ and Terry Black’s BBQ. Both sides claim to be following the traditions they grew up with, with the end results being some very classic (and ultimately similar) barbecue. All of the meat here is smoked on-site, with a sprawling, rustic-styled dining room that feels like it belongs out in the country rather than busy Barton Springs Rd. And they’re one of the few barbecue spots in town that stays open well into dinner hours. Despite that, it’s always packed, with lines generally snaking out of the building into an all-too-small parking lot. They have all of the classics here, but the standouts are the brisket and the beef ribs. In case you need to walk off your meal afterward, this place is right by the hike and bike trail, but do yourself a favor and take a nap at Auditorium Shores instead.
A version of this story was originally published in 2021 and has been updated. There are plenty of boozy ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day — pints of Guinness, Irish coffee, even green beer comes to mind. But one New Jersey ice cream shop is celebrating the holiday with a bit of extra childhood nostalgia.
Last fall, Krispy Kreme brought cinnamon rolls to its menu for the first time ever. So, this spring it's bringing cinnamon rolls to its menu for the second time ever. That doesn't have the same ring to it. Though, if you loved the rolls, those kinds of distinctions don't matter much.
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The bracket is set and the matches are officially underway for our "2's Brews: WNY Brewery Bracket." We started with a list of 32 different breweries across Western New York and asked you to pick your favorites. From there, we took the top 16 most popular breweries and put them in the 2's Brews bracket.
A restaurant owner has slammed a couple who ordered the 'most expensive food and wine' on the menu - before leaving without paying their £80 bill. Sergio Murtas, from Guisborough, took to Facebook to explain how the pair had dined in his restaurant Sergio's last weekend before dashing off without paying.
The only thing better than a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings—including a flavorful green chile sauce or creamy chipotle ranch—is a Taco Bell burrito stuffed with all your favorite fixings for only $2. Lucky for you, that's what you can get at Taco Bell right now.
TV host Robert Irvine continues to be dedicated to his mission of helping struggling eateries make a comeback on his Food Network show "Restaurant: Impossible." It's not easy, though — Irvine and his team have to deal with lots of challenges along the way. For example, they need to come up with a foolproof plan in just two days that considers several factors, such as the restaurant's ambience, its staff members, and menu items (via Sphera).
McDonald's fans have been known to form a cult following around limited-edition menu items, possibly more than patrons of any other fast-food chain (don't come at us Taco Bell fans). With the annual craze surrounding the launch of the Shamrock Shake, alongside St. Patrick's Day, and the buzz caused by...
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) - The Brewery at Maple View Farm in Granby is taking their love of brews and turning it to help those in Ukraine. The social media #brewforUkraine is now trending among the beer community as brewers worldwide are serving up Ukrainian beers. Brewer John Coppeler is starting...
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Mad Mole Brewing plans to expand its production by 200% and expand its Boathouse Road taproom to hold more people and live performances. To expand their operations, the brewery is adding four 30-barrel fermenters, two 30-barrel laagering tanks and one 30 barrel brite tank in the month of March. Combined, these increase the brewery production by 200% for the selling of Mad Mole products on store shelves beyond the taproom. This includes one of their New England IPAs “Citra Mole Down.”
As McDonald’s signs famously boast, “billions served.” Ray Kroc instinctively knew in 1955 that Americans love their hamburgers, and our love affair has only grown over the decades. According to the USDA, Americans consume nearly 50 billion hamburgers a year; that’s an average of 2.4 hamburgers per day, per American. It’s the staple of our backyard barbecues, it’s served in half-pound sizes at comfort food eateries across the U.S., and it’s one of the most iconic and versatile foods we consume.
DENVER — A Denver brewhouse is teaming up with a Ukrainian brewery to create a beer that would help those impacted by the invasion in Ukraine. Nykola Vantsa is a Ukrainian-born Coloradan that saw a Facebook post from Pravda Beer Theatre in Lviv, Ukraine. The post had a number of recipes from the brewery and encouraged brewers from all over to use the recipes to create a beer that would help support Ukrainians.
Beer aficionados don't need a "national day" to celebrate and honor their beloved grain and hops-based brew. Nevertheless, National Day Calendar proclaims April 7 to be National Beer Day, so you are hereby cordially invited to mark the occasion by enjoying any number of beer-themed treats, including fried beer (yes, it's a thing), beer lollipops, or, if you're feeling adventurous, a righteous pilgrimage to Hawaii's beer-scented stream — just don't drink the water.
There's just something about McDonald's food. Whether it's the refreshing taste of a McDonald's Coke, the shoestring French fries, or the heavenly apple pie, customers have been loving Mickey D's for over 65 years. We've all experienced the moment under the Golden Arches when you bite into your meal or...
We’ve been known to drink a beer or two when the happy hour strikes, and that’s probably an understatement. Call it one of life’s great pleasures in our book. The world of beer is quite literally a world unto its own, with styles and breweries spanning the globe, but never forget the best American beers right here in our backyard (figuratively and, perhaps if you’re lucky, only steps away from your house).
Most cocktails don’t have the name recognition of the Moscow mule — but then again, most don’t have the curious backstory that the mule does, either. It was neither from Moscow nor ever shipped via mule. In fact, the first batches were whipped up in 1941, at New York’s Chatham Hotel. Ginger beer, a key ingredient in the recipe, was delivered to the city by rail. And the famous copper mug? It was a shrewd marketing move designed to give the cocktail a distinctive look.
