4 Questions: Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler on Faith, Caddie, and Tiger

Scottie Scheffler celebrates with a fist pump during the Green Jacket Ceremony following his victory in the final round of the Masters at Augusta National GC on April 10, 2022, in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Keyur Khamar / PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

With a final-round 71, Scottie Scheffler held off a Sunday charge from Rory McIlroy (64) to claim his maiden major title at the 86th Masters Tournament.

The win was Scheffler’s fourth in his last six starts – a run not seen since Jason Day in 2015. The 25-year-old burgeoning superstar is now the No. 1 player in the world (by a lot) and leads the tour’s money list by nearly $4 million.

Afterwards, the still very humble University of Texas alum took a few questions from the media and discussed his affection for caddie Ted Scott; his family’s strong faith; the importance of the chip-in on No. 3; and the influence of Tiger Woods.

1. Masterful Caddie

Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott celebrate on the 18th green after winning the Masters at Augusta National GC on April 10, 2022, in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

Q. What has Ted meant to you through this journey, and what has Ted meant to you through this week??

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER: Yeah, I mean, Ted through this journey, he’s only worked for me now for I don’t even now how many events, like maybe nine or ten. He’s doing pretty good.

I can’t — I can’t speak highly enough of Ted as a person and as a caddie. I respect him so much just as a person. He’s such a fun guy to be around.

He’s a man of faith and I love him. I can’t say enough about him. You know, the qualities you look for in a person, Ted embodies pretty much all of them. He’s humble. He’s hard-working. He’s honest. He’s a good time to be around. I even, he’s just — he’s an amazing guy. To be able to have him on the bag is so special.

2. Chip-in Birdie

Scottie Scheffler lines up a shot on the third hole during the final round of the Masters at Augusta National GC on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Jamie Squire via Getty Images)

Q. How pivotal do you think the chip-in was at the third hole?

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER: I would say what is most pivotal was getting that ball up-and-down. To have it go in was obviously off the charts, but my main goal was just to get up-and-down, and see it go in was definitely special. Parring 4 and 5 was huge as well.

After that I kind of just started cruising. I felt comfortable with pretty much most of the aspects of my game. My swing maybe felt a little bit off, but other than that, I feel like I wasn’t ever really going to make a bogey. That was my goal. I just tried to hit good shots, and that’s really all I was thinking about.

3. Crying Like a Baby

After winning the Masters, Scottie Scheffler and wife Meredith Scheffler celebrate on the 18th green at Augusta National GC on April 10, 2022 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

Q. How did you handle the late tee time today? What did you do last night, what did you do this morning, and how many episodes of The Office did you watch?

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER: You know, last night was pretty easy. I was tired. We went and got some food. I spilled my dinner in the car on the way home, and that was extraordinarily frustrating. You can see Meredith is still laughing at me. She thought it was the funniest thing ever; I didn’t think it was so funny at the time. Last night was fine.

This morning was a totally different story. I cried like a baby this morning. I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do.

I was sitting there telling Meredith, I don’t think I’m ready for this. I’m not ready, I don’t feel like I’m ready for this kind of stuff, and I just felt overwhelmed.

She told me, ‘Who are you to say that you are not ready?’ Who am I to say that I know what’s best for my life?

And so what we talked about is that God is in control and that the Lord is leading me; and if today is my time, it’s my time. And if I shot 82 today, you know, somehow I was going to use it for His glory.

Gosh, it was a long morning. It was long.

4. Tiger Influence

Scottie Scheffler and caddie Ted Scott walk off the 18th green during the third round of the Masters at Augusta National GC on April 9, 2022 in Augusta, GA. (Photo by Gregory Shamus via Getty Images)

Q. Such recent winners such at Jon Rahm, Bryson, J.T. talked about the influence of Tiger on their game, whether it was influencing how they play or inspiration. Wonder if you were similarly influenced by him.

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER: Oh, yeah. I played Tiger’s irons, wore his shoes, wore his shirt this week. Yeah. Tiger on the golf course is just ridiculous. He’s done so much for the game of golf. I spoke about it a little bit at the beginning of the week, we are so glad to have him back out here.

He is the needle for the game of golf. He has completely changed the PGA TOUR from when he came on 25 years ago or maybe 26 now. And his YouTube clips are such an inspiration for me. I remember watching the highlights of him winning in ’97, kind of running away with it, and he never really broke his concentration.

That’s something that I reminded myself of today. I tried not to look up. I tried to keep my head down and just keep doing what I was doing because I didn’t want to break my concentration.

The minute I did was on 18 green when I finally got on there and I had a five-shot lead and was like, all right, now I can enjoy this. And you saw the results of that (laughter). Thank you, Tiger.

Credits: Getty Images, PGA Tour Media, Fastscripts