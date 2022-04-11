RAW: STUDY: WASHING YOUR DOG'S BOWL CAN AFFECT YOUR HEALTH

Because our dogs can’t talk to us, it is up to us to know when they aren’t feeling well. It’s good to be aware of these signs and to keep them in mind so that you can quickly spot them if your dog is ever sick. This can be especially helpful if your dog is elderly or has fragile health already. If you are worried about your dog’s health, here are some of the most common symptoms to look for.
We adore canines. Almost everyone does. Big dogs, tiny dogs, yappy dogs, fluffy dogs - we call them pups and puppies, woofers and boofers, pupperinos and cutie-booties, and we cherish them like no other, the joy that pets offer to our lives, and for many people, it's a psychological bond.
Animal shelters have been flooded with returned pets as Australia emerges from Covid lockdowns, with many refusing to accept any more. There was a surge in puppies and kittens bought or adopted during the past two years as Australians looked for companionship while stuck at home. But that is now...
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
Expecting a dog not to bark is kind of like expecting a baby not to cry. Just as babies cry to vocalize their feelings, dogs bark to communicate. The difference, of course, is that unlike babies, dogs don’t ever learn to talk. That leaves dog owners struggling to learn “dog-ese” (or is it “dog-ian”?) and wondering why in the heck their pooch won’t pipe down.
If you are a dog parent, you probably take your canine companion on daily walks, because, well, it’s what dogs like to do. But, a seasoned dog trainer says this could have a negative impact on the health of your pup. ‘Don’t walk your dog day’. 53-year-old dog...
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
Eight-year-old chocolate labrador Blue is shaped like a barrel and has a slow, lumbering gait. Rolls of fat bulge from his collar; his belly hangs low, skimming the ground. Mournful eyes look out from a jowly face. Blue is on a diet, you see, and he’s hating every minute of it. No more juicy rabbit ears or plump chicken feet. He sneaked some cake earlier in the week from the kitchen floor, but his owner, Mary, got it away before he could finish it.
If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
There is no short yes or no answer as to whether cats can eat cornbread. It's not toxic, but there is little reason to regularly feed it to your cat.
A new survey has revealed where pet owners rank their furry friends compared to the humans in their life. To celebrate March 23rd's National Puppy Day, Wag! surveyed 1,001 dog owners, asking the pet parents questions about the pandemic, returning to work, caring for their canine, and more. Of the...
Designer breeds are the result of cross-breeding two purebred dogs with attributes you want in the offspring. Some of the most desirable attributes are looks, intelligence, health, and temperament. Intelligence. Intelligence is one of the most highly sought after attributes when it comes to dogs and it is no surprise...
Advanced rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can impair your walking ability and cause difficulties in your day-to-day activities. It is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the healthy joints and surrounding tissue, causing them to swell. Over time, RA can restrict your movements due to:. Loss...
(WNDU) - We are due for wet and warmer weather this week, and it’s prime season for the dreaded mosquito, and that means our pets need to be protected from the deadly disease, heartworm. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate to help us understand the...
Cats are mysterious creatures who often leave their owners asking questions about their curious behaviors: Why do cats knead you during snuggle time on the couch? Why do cats rub against you? And why do cats wag their tails?. Experts say that when your favorite feline’s tail starts moving, there’s...
