ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

4-For-4 Flash Sale Returns in 2022

By Milwaukee Brewers
Urban Milwaukee
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE – The Brewers and UW Credit Union are pleased to offer fans a limited opportunity to save on tickets for the three-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates (April 18, 19, 20) and single-game series against the San...

urbanmilwaukee.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cubs vs. Pirates Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, April 12 (Back Chicago to Win Big)

The Chicago Cubs hit the road for their second series of 2022 to face off against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Pirates have already surprised me this season by winning Game 3 of their opening tilt against the Cardinals 9-4. Game 4 of that series was postponed due to inclement weather. I am not only surprised that the Pirates scored nine runs, but that they actually won a game against a tough Cardinals team at all.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Happ returns to Cubs lineup against Pirates

Ian Happ is back in the Cubs starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against the Pirates. Happ exited Saturday's game vs. the Brewers after getting hit by a pitch on his left kneecap. He did not play Sunday; with Monday's day off, Cubs manager David Ross chose not to push the issue.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Sale#Baseball#Sports#The Brewers#Uw Credit Union#The Pittsburgh Pirates#The San Francisco Giants
CBS Sports

Benches clear in Cubs-Brewers after HBPs; X-rays on Happ's knee come back negative

The Cubs beat the Brewers at Wrigley Field in Thursday's opener, 5-3, and then took Saturday's game, 9-0, to move to 2-0 on the season. The Brewers won the Central last season while the Cubs finished with their worst record since 2013, so the results are at least mildly notable -- while also acknowledging there are 160 games to go -- but something perhaps more exciting to casual baseball fans happened late.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Breaking: Chicago Cubs Pitcher Suspended For 3 Games

The Chicago Cubs and Milwaukee Brewers had some contentious moments in their series to start the 2022 MLB season. But when the series reached a boiling point, one Cubs pitcher took an action that earned him a suspension. On Saturday, Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson intentionally hit Brewers slugger Andrew McCutchen....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Suzuki's plate discipline as advertised early on

The biggest highlight of Seiya Suzuki’s first few games with the Cubs traveled 412 feet and landed halfway up the left-center field bleachers at Wrigley Field. But perhaps the most impressive thing about his young big-league career is when he doesn't swing the bat at all. Through his ninth-inning...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB Suspends Cubs’ Keegan Thompson, David Ross for Incident vs. Brewers

MLB has suspended Chicago Cubs’ right-handed pitcher Keegan Thompson for intentionally throwing at Andrew McCutchen during Saturday’s game against the Brewers. Additionally, manager David Ross automatically received a one-game ban for the incident. The lead-up to what happened during Saturday’s game is worth mentioning. In each of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

NorthSouth Club to Host Kentucky Derby Celebration

MILWAUKEE (April 12, 2022) – Deck shuffleboard and axe throwing bar NorthSouth Club is holding a celebration for the 2022 Kentucky Derby on May 7. Attendees can reserve a 1.5-hour slot for deck shuffleboard that includes a Mint Julep cocktail, a raffle ticket to win a bottle of limited-edition Woodford Reserve, and a chance to win prizes for the fanciest hat.
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Keegan Thompson Appealing 3-Game Suspension

Keegan Thompson appealing 3-game suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Cubs pitcher Keegan Thompson is appealing his three-game suspension handed down for intentionally hitting Brewers DH Andrew McCutchen, according to reports. Thompson will be eligible to pitch until a decision on the appeal comes down. Thompson and Cubs manager...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Cubs first impressions after series win over Brewers

The Cubs went 4-15 against the Brewers in 2021, a season Milwaukee won the NL Central and the Cubs traded a third of their roster. They’re already halfway to that win total against their NL Central rival in 2022. The Cubs took two of three from the Brewers in their season-opening series at Wrigley Field over the weekend.
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Lorenzo Cain sitting for Brewers Monday versus lefty

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Lorenzo Cain is not in the starting lineup on Monday afternoon against left-hander Bruce Zimmerman and the Baltimore Orioles. The Brewers are keeping Cain out of the lineup against a southpaw. Tyrone Taylor is replacing Cain in center field and hitting sixth, which is the same thing that happened on Saturday when Milwaukee was facing a lefty pitcher.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

A New Downtown Tacqueria

Ompali Taqueria on Brady St. could soon have a satellite location inside of the 3rd Street Market Hall. Kompali Tacos & Tortas, which would offer Kompali’s best selling tacos and tortas, could open in the downtown food hall by the beginning of May. Lori Fredrich reports:. The menu for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

Join Us at Amorphic Beer

Join us for our first members-only beer bash in two years. The free event series returns on Wednesday, April 27 at Amorphic Beer in Riverwest. Come and enjoy a pint at Milwaukee’s newest brewery and chat with some of your favorite journalists or fellow Urban Milwaukee members. Amorphic, located...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Urban Milwaukee

WMSE’s Annual Chili Cookoff

It’s time to warm up with a bowl (or many bowls, in this case) of chili one last time before the weather starts heating up. WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Cookoff is back, featuring over 30 Milwaukee restaurants competing for the title of best chili. If you’re a fan of comic books, board games or video games, check out the Milwaukee Comic Con, which is putting on its biggest event yet. And if chili isn’t your thing (or if you just want to double down on food sampling events this weekend), the Shepherd Express’ Stein & Dine event will have attendees sampling beer and food from some of the state’s best breweries and restaurants.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy