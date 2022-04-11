4-For-4 Flash Sale Returns in 2022

It’s time to warm up with a bowl (or many bowls, in this case) of chili one last time before the weather starts heating up. WMSE’s Rockabilly Chili Cookoff is back, featuring over 30 Milwaukee restaurants competing for the title of best chili. If you’re a fan of comic books, board games or video games, check out the Milwaukee Comic Con, which is putting on its biggest event yet. And if chili isn’t your thing (or if you just want to double down on food sampling events this weekend), the Shepherd Express’ Stein & Dine event will have attendees sampling beer and food from some of the state’s best breweries and restaurants.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO