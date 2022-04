STILLWATER – Oklahoma State continued its Bedlam Series dominance over Oklahoma on Sunday, claiming a 9-4 win in the rubber game at O’Brate Stadium. With the win, OSU has now won seven of its nine Bedlam Series in 10 seasons under head coach Josh Holliday, and the Cowboys are 29-11 against the Sooners over the last decade.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO