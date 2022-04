With the track season winding down, many athletes around Atascosa County are entering the district/area meets portion of their season. Last Friday, Charlotte sent their athletes to Falls City for their district meet. Six athletes walked away from the meet with a top-four finish to advance to the area meet. The Trojanettes 4×100 team consisting of Ariel Ramon, Emilie Ramon, Mariah Boyd and Jenna Dillard took second place. Boyd also took fourth place in the long jump. On the boys’ side, Mathu Reyana and Mark Gonzales finished second and fourth in the long jump, respectively.

CHARLOTTE, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO