A retired NASA space shuttle simulator that was used to prepare astronauts for the motion of the vehicle in flight has moved again, this time to enter its new museum home. The Shuttle Mission Simulator-Motion Base (SMS-MB), which was "flown" by every crew as part of their training at NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston, arrived on Tuesday (April 12) at the Lone Star Flight Museum at Ellington Airport to go on static display. Towed to the facility on wheels, the roll-in coincided with the 41st anniversary of STS-1, the first space shuttle mission, which launched in 1981.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO