Kandiyohi County, MN

Hovercraft Flips During Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad Training

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was intended to be a training exercise on Green Lake yesterday turned into a real water rescue. Three members of the Kandiyohi County Rescue Squad were treated for minor...

IN THIS ARTICLE
