The U.S. military’s MRE (Meals Ready to Eat) will once again include a bottle of Tabasco hot sauce, a Military Times report first revealed on Thursday. While the popular food item has been missing from MREs since 2011, the Army’s Combat Feeding Division has decided to bring back the bottled hot sauce when the division discovered in 2019 that the pouch packaging that replaced the bottle is no longer available for purchase.

