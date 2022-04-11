ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

These Modern Condos on Court Street Plaza Are a Downtown Living Dream

By Sarah M. Mullins
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver-the-Rhine is Cincinnati’s hot spot for rehabbed condos, but there’s a new up-and-coming area that’s home to renovated buildings—Court Street Plaza. Thanks to the brand new Kroger building, the domino effect of revitalizing the area south of Central Parkway has created interest in new condos, apartments, and restaurants opening up along...

