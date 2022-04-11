ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

10th Annual Food Entrepreneur Conference

By Michelle Giddens
bibbvoice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama Extension’s Food Safety Team, in conjunction with the Auburn Food Safety Institute, has an exciting line-up of speakers this year who are sure to be inspiring while giving practical advice to food businesses. Representatives of the Alabama Department of Public Health, Alabama Extension, and successful entrepreneurs from throughout Alabama...

www.bibbvoice.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fast Company

15 entrepreneurs discuss the right time to pursue innovation

To avoid remaining stagnant in today’s evolving marketplace, an entrepreneur must keep one eye on the pulse of the latest trends and the other on the reasons for going into business in the first place. To stay balanced, the leader should make pursuing innovation a natural part of the company’s course in order to survive.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
State
Alabama State
Local
Alabama Business
KELOLAND TV

Girls learn about STEM careers at annual conference

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of girls in western South Dakota are learning about careers in science, technology, engineering and math. From geology to physics, these girls are seeing it all. “Learning how to make different things and how to get involved in other things and try to...
RAPID CITY, SD
pymnts.com

Hybrid Office Furniture Startup Branch Raises $10M in Series A

Office furniture startup Branch, which specializes in designs for remote and hybrid workers, raised $10 million in a Series A funding round to accelerate the development of new products for both home and corporate offices. “Many of us spend more time interacting with office furniture than any other product except...
ECONOMY
Mesabi Tribune

‘Cleaner steel for a sustainable future’

VIRGINIA — Cleveland Cliffs officials are focusing on sustainability, not only in the American mining and steelmaking arena, but worldwide as well. That was a portion of the message conveyed by James Kochevar, vice president of Iron Ore Operation for Cleveland Cliffs, who spoke during a Plenary Session Tuesday morning at the SME Minnesota Mining Conference being held at the Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia. The SME (Society...
VIRGINIA, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Processing#Entrepreneurs#Alabama Extension#Food Safety Team#Spices Smokehouse#Smokehouse Crackers#Flavor Pic Tomato Company
beckershospitalreview.com

Morgan Health seeks quality, investment VPs

JPMorgan Chase's healthcare venture, Morgan Health, is seeking vice presidents for investments and quality, according to its recent job postings. Morgan Health Ventures, the company's investment arm, posted an open position April 6 seeking a vice president. The vice president would be "part of a team focused on accelerating health system improvement," according to the posting.
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Pangaia Lands Digital-Finishing Fabric Tech

Click here to read the full article. The new platform is a “truly revolutionary and disruptive technology with many exciting areas of application,” said Pangaia’s Dr. Parkes. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalPangaia Launches First 100% Infinna T-Shirts Made From Recycled WasteCan Squid DNA Solve Microfiber Pollution?Jeanologia Cuts Down Water and Chemical Usage in Garment DyeingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
APPAREL
TechCrunch

Jobox is building a bridge between skilled labor, available work

The Florida and Bay Area-based company is going after the $595 billion home services industry, where skilled labor is facing a shortage, by connecting companies with over 5,000 vetted home service professionals via a marketplace leveraging an artificial intelligence-based infrastructure — thus eliminating the need for customers to vet professionals themselves.
FLORIDA STATE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Datavault® Inks Groundbreaking Deals With Hundreds Of Churches To Create New Revenue Streams With Data

Datavault® monetizes faith based and nonprofit institutions' data to increase the yield of donations for religious organizations. NEW YORK, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Vault Holdings, Inc., leading the way in tokenomics and metaverse data visualization, valuation, and monetization, today announces a deal with 100+ churches as part of the launch of its Datavault® for Churches platform through its subsidiary Data Donate Technologies(DDT™). Under these contracts, Datavault® enables parishioners and donors to contribute to faith based and non-for-profit organizations through their data assets. In doing so, data is turned into new income for non-profit organizations, businesses, and individuals.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Rumzz Bajwa

Online Business Offers the Promise of Financial Security

Searching for an extraordinary business thought? Peruse on for thoughts that will help you start and grow an effective business in 2022. A considerable amount of some best small business ideas for 2022 include an internet-based plan of action. Pick a business thought that you are proficient and energetic about and foster an enumerated field-tested strategy.
foodsafetynews.com

Competition aims to boost safe local food in two countries

EatSafe has launched a challenge to improve food safety in Ethiopia and Nigeria. Evidence and Action Towards Safe, Nutritious Food (EatSafe) is a five-year program led by the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN) and funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). In 2019, 33 percent of...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy