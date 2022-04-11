ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Roasts Man Who Didn’t Tip Barista Due to Price Inflation

By Lauryn Snapp
Mix 97-3
Mix 97-3
 3 days ago
One man on social media is going viral on TikTok after sharing that he refuses to tip his barista because his tip options are inflated. In a recent TikTok video posted by user @onswin, who goes by J on the app, we see a selfie video of J standing in what...

Mix 97-3

Mix 97-3

Sioux Falls, SD
Mix 97-3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

