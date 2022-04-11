ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Louise Nevelson Sculpture Now on Display at CF Appleton Museum of Art

 2 days ago

The Appleton Museum of Art, College of Central Florida, announces the acquisition and display of an important work by Louise Nevelson, a leading artist of the 20th century. On view for the first time, the relief box is a fine example of her recognizable sculptural interpretations of wood and the natural...

