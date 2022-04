Outdoor dining on Rehoboth Beach sidewalks will continue this summer, but with more limitations as Delaware's largest resort town prepares for increased crowds. Rehoboth had allowed businesses to use the sidewalk--and in some cases parking spots--in front of their dining establishments to make up for lost revenue due to indoor gathering restrictions instituted at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE ・ 24 DAYS AGO