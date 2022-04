A Virginia-based pizza chain is making its next home a 1950s storefront in Old Town Manassas. Benny’s Pizza, which opened its first store in Blacksburg and quickly became known among Virginia Tech students for its 28-inch pies, is opening a new franchise location at 9209 Center St. across from the Harris Pavilion. Owner Kyle Kerivan is currently working through the downtown area architectural review board’s approval process for the facade.

MANASSAS, VA ・ 21 DAYS AGO