Humboldt County, CA

Kneeland Homicide Suspect Arrested in Santa Cruz Yesterday; Suspect Had Loaded Stolen Firearm and Mushrooms in His Possession, Sheriff’s Office Says

By LoCO Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePress release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. A Rhode Island man wanted for the murder of a Kneeland woman has been arrested in Santa Cruz. Austin Michael Medeiros, age 27, was taken into custody by the Santa Cruz Harbor Patrol on...

