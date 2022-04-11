ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford Ranger Raptor Will Get More Power, Hybrid Variant Down The Line

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe all-new next-generation Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed back in February, just a few months after its regular, less hardcore counterpart. The new Ford Ranger Raptor will launch in the U.S. next year, marking the first time that model has been available state-side, though it will not serve as the basis...

MotorAuthority

Preview: 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler is a value off-road truck

Ford's F-150 lineup is quickly growing to become as diverse as that of the Porsche 911, with the Blue Oval continuing to roll out new variants and packages to cater to different budgets and needs. The latest was revealed on Tuesday in the form of the 2023 Ford F-150 Rattler....
CARS
Motor1.com

Jeep Unveils New 3.0-Liter Inline-Six Engine With More Than 500 HP

Less than 24 hours after Jeep’s online configurator leaked early details about the brand’s new inline-six-cylinder gasoline engine, the Hurricane twin-turbo motor makes its full and official debut. Designed to match the output of the larger V8 units, the new 3.0-liter straight-six is up to 15 percent more efficient than an eight-cylinder engine and Jeep will sell it in two power stages, depending on the application.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2021 Ford F-150 Recalled Over Sudden Transmission Shift Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2021 Ford F-150 models over a sudden transmission shift issue. The defect: in affected vehicles, the Diagnostic Trouble Code (DTC) for low transmission fluid pressure may falsely activate and cause the transmission to unexpectedly shift into neutral. The hazards: an unexpected shift into neutral...
CARS
fordauthority.com

Modified 1966 Ford Mustang Coupe With S197 Interior Up For Auction

Restomods are all the rage these days, and for good reason – they combine the best of both worlds, with timeless, vintage styling and modern mechanicals that offer plenty of performance and reliability. The Ford Mustang has been a very popular basis for many restomods over the years, which isn’t a huge surprise given how popular FoMoCo’s iconic pony car remains. Now, this 1966 Ford Mustang coupe continues that trend by offering up plenty of desirable features as it crosses the virtual block at Bring a Trailer.
HOME & GARDEN
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Eluminator Crate Motor Is Back

Americans love a good crate motor. It eliminates the risk of buying a dodgy import motor with an unknown amount of miles on it, it comes with a ton of available parts, official support, and it's a no-brainer for those who want reliable power. The world of the crate motor is starting to turn upside down with the introduction of electric crate motors, and we think Ford has hit the nail on the head with its Eluminator E-Crate Motor. This electric powertrain was introduced late last year and proved to be so popular that it sold out in only a few months. The good news is that it's back.
CARS
gmauthority.com

2022 Chevy Silverado Multi-Flex Tailgate Under Constraint

The refreshed 2022 Chevy Silverado 1500 made its debut back in September with a variety of changes and updates. Now, however, GM Authority has learned that the 2022 Chevy Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate is currently under constraint. The Chevrolet Silverado’s Multi-Flex Tailgate feature is tagged with RPO code QK2, and...
CARS
Autoweek.com

Toyota GR Corolla Is a 300-HP Rally-Bred Hot Hatch

The Toyota GR Corolla uses a turbocharged, direct-and-port injected 1.6-liter inline three-cylinder engine. The hot hatch comes exclusively with a six-speed manual transmission that feeds the standard all-wheel-drive system. Toyota says it plans to have the GR Corolla on sale before the end of 2022 as a 2023 model. The...
CARS
Interesting Engineering

Ford could bring carbon wheels to SUVs and pickup trucks

Carbon fiber wheels are a rare item most often used in luxury hypercars, but Ford is considering fitting carbon wheels to its pickups trucks, and SUVs, a report from CarExpert reveals. Ford produced the world's first mass-produced carbon wheels for the Mustang Shelby GT350R, and the company also fitted carbon...
CARS
Motorious

Is This 1967 Shelby GT500 The Perfect Mustang?

This is the perfect car to pay tribute to the original Shelby Mustang. The Ford Mustang has proven itself more than capable of keeping up with the pony car competition over the years since its conception. Models such as the GT350 and GT500 stunned fans across the nation with their passion for speed and low quarter-mile times on the drag strip. We suppose this was expected since they were built by one of racing’s most respected drivers and builders, Carroll Shelby. Known for producing some of the world’s quickest track monsters, such as the A/C Cobra, utilizing Ford engines to do something that everyone thought was absolutely impossible, he made the Mustang fast. Anyone with a passion for automotive history will tell you exactly how hard it is to find a true Shelby example on the classic car market, but you might be in luck with this vehicle.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

See the Spy Shots of the All-New 2024 Mustang

The sportscar world is changing–and electrifying–rapidly. But the Ford Mustang has been a standby since 1964 and it’s not going anywhere soon. Spy shots of the next-gen, 2024 Mustang are already rolling in. Some aspects of the car are changing, but the classic Mustang’s basic package remains very much the same.
CARS
fordauthority.com

Ford Transit Connect Recalled Over Windshield Adhesion Safety Issue

Ford Motor Company is recalling select 2016 and 2020 Ford Transit Connect models due to a windshield adhesion safety issue. Select 2020-2021 Ford F-Series vehicles and 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E models were also recently recalled for this same problem. The defect: in affected vehicles, the front windshield may have been...
CARS
fordauthority.com

2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R Steering Wheel Now Available

The S550-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 came into this world and left rather abruptly after just a small handful of model years packing FoMoCo’s glorious 5.2L Voodoo V8. Ford Authority was the first to report on the GT350’s demise back in April 2020, and the very last example of this track-oriented model rolled off the assembly line early last year. That doesn’t mean that The Blue Oval will stop making and selling parts for the beloved model, however, as this new 2018-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R steering wheel proves.
CARS
torquenews.com

Fun Fact: The Ford Maverick Is Larger Inside Than The Ranger

We compare the smaller Ford Ranger to the larger Ford Maverick. Here is the tale of the tape. When you think of how large a vehicle is, do you care more about the external dimensions or the internal space? For us, it is always the internal space. The Ford Bronco Sport is larger than the “smaller” Bronco. How do we know? Well, we tested them and then checked Ford’s specification pages to verify what we felt. That the “larger vehicle” isn’t.
CARS
Motorious

2019 Corvette ZR1 Wanders Into Supercar Territory

This American sports car is rare, beautiful, and fast!. To many, the seventh-generation Corvette is the most remarkable creation of the automotive manufacturing industry in decades. It all started with the C5, whose massive LS1 V8 engine gave the car a ton of performance with a smooth design, keeping the Vette in the spotlight for years. Next, the C6 refined the creative design and boasted an even better V8 under the hood, which made it faster than anything else on the road. Finally, in 2014, the C7 debuted with an insane powerhouse that sat just behind the front axle, making it a mid-engine American sports car and a futuristic fascia that would set a precedent for nearly every other Chevy model following its release. While these cars may seem pretty abundant, we doubt you've ever seen something like this car driving around your neighborhood.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

Sounds Like the Mazda Miata Will Keep "Pure" Combustion Power

Last summer, Mazda expressly confirmed it was actively looking into electrification for the Mazda Miata roadster, stating it would "work hard to make it a lightweight, affordable, open two-seater sports car in order to meet the needs of customers." It seems that hard work will be paying off at closer to the end of the decade, as more recent comments from Mazda's head of European product development indicate the MX-5 will stick to combustion engines only for as long as it can beat back increasingly strict regulations.
CARS
fordauthority.com

2022 Ford Ranger Raptor Pricing Revealed For Australia

The all-new international market 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor was revealed in late February, but weeks prior to that, Ford Authority exclusively reported that the high-performance off-road-focused pickup will start out at $52,500 when the U.S. version launches next year. Now 2022 Ford Ranger Raptor pricing for Australia has been unearthed by CarExpert, and it makes the American version look like a bargain by comparison.
WORLD
fordauthority.com

Ford Bronco Sales Eat Into Jeep Wrangler, Toyota 4Runner During Q1 2022

Ford Bronco sales totaled 23,573 units in the United States and 324 units in Mexico during the first quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco deliveries totaled 23,573 units in Q1 2022. MODEL Q1 2022 / Q1 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 2021. BRONCO * 23,573 *. Ford Bronco...
ECONOMY

