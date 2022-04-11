ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Pablo Dental Assistant Arrested, Charged With Sexual Acts On A Child Under 10-Years-Old

By NEWS24-680
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartinez, Calif. – San Pablo Police have arrested, and the Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has charged, a dental assistant with four counts of sexual acts with a child under 10-yearsold. The suspect is 22-year-old Bonerge...

WMAZ

Two 13-year-old boys arrested, charged with rape in Ohio

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — Two 13-year-old boys from Perrysburg were arrested over the weekend on rape charges stemming from an alleged incident that happened last year. According to Perrysburg police, officers were made aware of the alleged sexual assault. The reported incident is believed to have occurred in a Perrysburg home in November, 2021, and part of it may have been recorded, a statement from police chief Patrick Jones said Monday.
PERRYSBURG, OH
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Kemarni Watson Darby murder: Toddler holds mother’s hand in McDonald’s hours before he’s beaten to death

CCTV cameras captured one of the final moments of a toddler’s life as he held his mother’s hand in a McDonald’s restaurant - just hours before he was beaten to death by her boyfriend.Kemarni Watson Darby died after being found lifeless and with 34 injuries at his home in West Bromwich on 5 June 2018.Drug dealer Nathaniel Pope, 32, was found unanimously guilty of the three-year-old’s murder at Birmingham Crown Court on Tuesday.Alicia Watson, 30, was cleared of murdering her son but found guilty of causing or allowing the child’s death.In video footage shown in court, Watson can be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man, 54, and woman, 35, who knew each other found dead in tattoo parlour as cops launch investigation

A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation. The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday. Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property. One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi financial planner receives 30-year-sentence without possibility of parole for rape of woman in his New Orleans apartment

A Mississippi financial planner who was convicted of rape was sentenced to 30 years in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. NOLA.com reports that William McDonough, 49, of Natchez, Miss., was sentenced Thursday after being convicted in March of raping one of three women who have accused him of the sex crime.
NATCHEZ, MS
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Alejandro Giraldo Convicted Of Battery & Official Misconduct

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer was convicted Thursday for unlawfully tackling a woman to the ground and then writing a false arrest report. It happened in March of 2019. Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo is seen on body camera footage tackling Dyma Loving, who had called police when her neighbor allegedly pointed a shotgun on her. When police arrived, Loving was the one who ended up in handcuffs, and then in jail. Thursday, jurors deliberated for a little over an hour and convicted Giraldo of battery and official misconduct. He faces up to five years in prison. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle released the following statement on Twitter: “We will continue doing what we can to hold officers who violate the law accountable, because when a law enforcement officer commits a crime, it truly eats at the trust they need to keep our residents & communities safe.”
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WTNH

18-year-old arrested for driving wrong way, under the influence

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – State police arrested a Vernon man for driving the wrong way on I-91 northbound while under the influence, after he crashed into another vehicle on Thursday in East Windsor. Police officers arrived to the scene of the crash and determined that the operator of a 2021 Honda Passport was traveling […]
EAST WINDSOR, CT
CBS Philly

Man Critically Injured After Being Ambushed By At Least 2 Gunmen In West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was left critically injured Thursday night after he was ambushed by at least two gunmen in West Philadelphia. The victim’s car was riddled with bullets. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Lancaster Avenue at North 52nd Street. Police tell Eyewitness News the 20-year-old victim was in a red Honda when two people drove up in an SUV and opened fire. The victim then got out and managed to run to a gas station before collapsing. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

