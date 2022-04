Sisters Aly and AJ Michalka have found their sound. The two prolific artists and entertainers, both in their early thirties, have been making music and performing on stage and screen for almost two decades. Now, though, they are entering a new phase, a different chapter. It’s a heartening evolution, the sisters explain. One that’s taken a great deal of work, much time to reflect, and faith both in themselves and in each other so they could, above all else, go through with it head-on. It takes guts and heart to grow. Aly and AJ know this well.

MUSIC ・ 4 HOURS AGO