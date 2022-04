WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - After 4 years of creating positive change in central Wisconsin, Be Amazing is ready for the next chapter of its organization. Be Amazing is a charitable organization established in May of 2017, to honor those impacted by the March 22, 2017 tragedy in the central Wisconsin area. Its goal is to encourage and recognize acts of kindness, support community service projects, and promote positivity. Be Amazing’s mission is to empower and inspire people of all ages to create positive change.

