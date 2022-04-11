ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Oregon houseboat floats to Washington in wind storm

A Pacific Northwest windstorm was so powerful, it caused a houseboat moored on the Oregon side of the Columbia River to break loose and float to the Washington state side. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office tweeted Friday that nobody was inside when the home broke free from a marina in the 3300 block of NE Marine Drive, which appears to be near Troutdale.
Man arrested in 1974 Portland killing of 2 high school students

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man has been arrested nearly five decades after two high school students were found shot to death outside a recreation center in suburban Portland, Oregon. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Washington County detectives this week arrested 65-year-old Steven Criss of Aloha in the 1974 deaths of...
Large dump of salmon left to waste near Cascade Locks

On November 2, 2022, at about 3:45 P.M., a Trooper responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, Oregon. The investigation determined the salmon were caught in gill nets. Some salmon were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site was located near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. There were also the remains of two deer with the salmon.
