On November 2, 2022, at about 3:45 P.M., a Trooper responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, Oregon. The investigation determined the salmon were caught in gill nets. Some salmon were filleted while others were left whole. The dump site was located near a tribal in-lieu fishing site. There were also the remains of two deer with the salmon.

CASCADE LOCKS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO