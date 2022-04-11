Jets' most intriguing 2022 opponents following free agency

The Jets’ 2022 schedule isn’t set just yet, but the home and away opponents were finalized a few months ago.

But after the big wave of free agency and plethora of high-profile trades, the teams the Jets will face this upcoming season look very, very different. Some have new quarterbacks, while others added key pieces on offense and defense. Then there are teams that lost important players that they haven’t replaced.

Here are the Jets’ six most intriguing opponents following free agency.

Cleveland Browns

(Jeff Lange-Akron Beacon Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Browns will look completely different this year with the additions of Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Amari Cooper at wide receiver. However, Watson could be serving a suspension, stemming from the 20-plus sexual assault allegations against him, when Cleveland plays New York. Either way, the Jets will face a different Browns team than the one that was led by Baker Mayfield in 2021.

Miami Dolphins

(HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Dolphins revamped their offense by hiring former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, trading for former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson and former Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds. Those moves should do wonders for Tua Tagovailoa in his third season.

Buffalo Bills

(Mark Ludwiczak-AP)

The Bills added former Jets WR Jamison Crowder and former Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard to their offense, but their biggest addition, pass-rusher Von Miller, should frighten the Jets. He had 9.5 sacks in 2021 at the age of 32 and adds another threatening element to the Bills’ already-stout defense.

Denver Broncos

(David Zalubowski-AP)

The Broncos will start Russell Wilson under center in 2022, which completely changes the landscape of the AFC playoff race before the season even begins. Denver’s defense got a little beefier too with the additions of pass-rusher Randy Gregory and DT D.J. Jones – a former Robert Saleh disciple.

Seattle Seahawks

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

This isn’t the same Seahawks team the Jets faced two years ago. Seattle replaced Russell Wilson with Drew Lock – for now – and will likely add some younger pieces after receiving a bevy of picks from the Broncos. Pete Carroll is still a coach to be feared, but the Seahawks aren’t as deadly as they were in years past.

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers look ostensibly the same, except for their starting quarterback. They signed Mitchell Trubisky as Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement, but could easily draft a rookie to start instead. Pittsburgh also let WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington walk in free agency and added a few defensive pieces like LB Myles Jack and pass-rusher Taco Charlton.