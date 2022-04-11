ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jets' most intriguing 2022 opponents following free agency

By Tyler Greenawalt
 4 days ago
The Jets’ 2022 schedule isn’t set just yet, but the home and away opponents were finalized a few months ago.

But after the big wave of free agency and plethora of high-profile trades, the teams the Jets will face this upcoming season look very, very different. Some have new quarterbacks, while others added key pieces on offense and defense. Then there are teams that lost important players that they haven’t replaced.

Here are the Jets’ six most intriguing opponents following free agency.

Cleveland Browns

(Jeff Lange-Akron Beacon Journal-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Browns will look completely different this year with the additions of Deshaun Watson at quarterback and Amari Cooper at wide receiver. However, Watson could be serving a suspension, stemming from the 20-plus sexual assault allegations against him, when Cleveland plays New York. Either way, the Jets will face a different Browns team than the one that was led by Baker Mayfield in 2021.

Miami Dolphins

(HAL HABIB / The Palm Beach Post-USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Dolphins revamped their offense by hiring former 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, trading for former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill and signing former Cowboys WR Cedrick Wilson and former Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds. Those moves should do wonders for Tua Tagovailoa in his third season.

Buffalo Bills

(Mark Ludwiczak-AP)

The Bills added former Jets WR Jamison Crowder and former Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard to their offense, but their biggest addition, pass-rusher Von Miller, should frighten the Jets. He had 9.5 sacks in 2021 at the age of 32 and adds another threatening element to the Bills’ already-stout defense.

Denver Broncos

(David Zalubowski-AP)

The Broncos will start Russell Wilson under center in 2022, which completely changes the landscape of the AFC playoff race before the season even begins. Denver’s defense got a little beefier too with the additions of pass-rusher Randy Gregory and DT D.J. Jones – a former Robert Saleh disciple.

Seattle Seahawks

(Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports)

This isn’t the same Seahawks team the Jets faced two years ago. Seattle replaced Russell Wilson with Drew Lock – for now – and will likely add some younger pieces after receiving a bevy of picks from the Broncos. Pete Carroll is still a coach to be feared, but the Seahawks aren’t as deadly as they were in years past.

Pittsburgh Steelers

(Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports)

The Steelers look ostensibly the same, except for their starting quarterback. They signed Mitchell Trubisky as Ben Roethlisberger’s replacement, but could easily draft a rookie to start instead. Pittsburgh also let WRs JuJu Smith-Schuster and James Washington walk in free agency and added a few defensive pieces like LB Myles Jack and pass-rusher Taco Charlton.

The Spun

Baker Mayfield, Wife Story Going Viral: NFL World Reacts

Baker Mayfield has been trending on social media for most of Wednesday. The Cleveland Browns quarterback made a podcast appearance in which he discussed everything that’s been going on with his career. Mayfield did not hold back with his feelings, revealing where he believes he might get traded. That’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Jason Garrett Lands New Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett has landed a new gig and no, it’s not coaching-related. Garrett is going to be a television analyst on NBC Sports for its inaugural USFL season coverage. The league is set to kick off this Saturday, Apr. 16 and its regular season...
NFL
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
Person
Russell Wilson
MLive.com

Mel Kiper thinks Detroit Lions will become first team in almost 50 years to draft 2 DBs in first round

ALLEN PARK -- Only two teams have ever spent a top-three draft pick on a cornerback. The Detroit Lions are one of them. Could they really do it again just two years later?. ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks so in his latest mock draft, projecting the Lions to use the No. 2 pick on Cincinnati corner Sauce Gardner. And Kiper wasn’t done in the secondary either, projecting Detroit to use the No. 32 pick on Georgia safety Lewis Cine.
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
ClutchPoints

Randy Moss Wife Lydia Moss

Randy Moss is a renowned NFL wide receiver who most famously played for the Minnesota Vikings. Here, though, we’er focusing on Randy Moss’ wife Lydia Moss. A little backstory on the WR is likely needed, however. Randy Moss was one of the best wide receivers to ever play...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Man acquitted recently for killing NFL football player Mario Addison’s brother shot and killed in Alabama

Just two months ago, Darrius Deveal Frazier, 25-years-old was acquitted in January of capital murder in the 2019 slaying of the brother of an NFL football player. According to AL.com, a Jefferson County jury, after two days of deliberation, decided Frazier fired in self-defense when he killed 27-year-old Gjamal Antonio Rodriguez and wounded Rodriguez’s girlfriend, Dedria Johnson, more than two years ago. Rodriguez was the brother of NFL lineman Mario Addison who played at Troy University and then for the Carolina Panthers. He now plays for the Buffalo Bills.
ALABAMA STATE
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Travis Kelce’s Girlfriend, Kayla Nicole, Has Strong Message For Cam Newton

Earlier this week, free agent NFL quarterback Cam Newton made headlines for a controversial comment women. “Now a women for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs,” Newton said. “Right? And I think a lot of times when you get that ascetic of ‘I’m a boss b—h, Imma this, Imma that.’ No baby! But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet! You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”
NFL
Yardbarker

Michael Irvin: Tom Brady ended retirement because he was 'no longer the boss' at home

Whether he's calling out members of the Dallas Cowboys after a disappointing loss or challenging Dallas players to show more heart and "will" in future games, Hall of Famer Michael Irvin is rarely shy about speaking his mind on any topic, including Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady ending a brief retirement that began this past winter and didn't last through the spring.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jerry Jones’ Embarrassing Mistake

During a press conference on Wednesday, longtime Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced some new sponsorships for his franchise — including Nike. In making that announcement, Jones made a truly unfortunate blunder. When telling a story about how he once welcomed former world No. 1 tennis player Monica Seles...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Dwayne Haskins dies in South Florida car accident

According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died this morning when he was hit by a car in South Florida. He would have turned 25 years old in May. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. This tragic news is obviously bigger than football...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Jerry Jones announces first-ever NFL partnership with cryptocurrency company

Jerry Jones was elevated to the Pro Football Hall of Fame because of his contributions to the NFL, and not simply because he helped former head coach Jimmy Johnson build a dynasty in yesteryear. It was also because of his ability to blaze trails in the business world, being mostly responsible for stadium sponsorships that have become the norm in 2022 but were not in the early 1990s -- as one example of many -- when Jones went toe-to-toe with former commissioner Paul Tagliabue in the infamous fight involving sponsorship deals with Pepsi and Nike.
ARLINGTON, TX
HollywoodLife

Tom Brady Bonds With Son Jack, 14, While Playing Basketball & Football: Watch

The NFL star spent time with his oldest child by shooting some hoops and throwing the pigskin around at a gym. Tom Brady shared his love of sports with his oldest son Jack with a sweet Instagram photo on Tuesday April 12. The legendary quarterback wrapped his arm around his son, as they posed for a photo at a gym together. He also shared plenty of videos of the two playing basketball and having a catch with a football. It was definitely a super sweet father-son moment for the player.
NFL
The Spun

Russell Wilson’s House Is For Sale: NFL World Reacts

Russell Wilson is no longer in need of his Seattle, Washington area home. The NFL quarterback was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos this offseason. Wilson, a Super Bowl-winning quarterback, will hope to win championship No. 2 in Denver. Earlier this month, Wilson and his wife, Ciara, listed their...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

