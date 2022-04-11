ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

Are These The Top 5 Best Pizza Joints In Midland?

By Rebecca
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If you were to ask all of your friends and family, people in your circle what their favorite food is, I'm guessing they would say pizza, hands down! I would definitely say that is how it is with my clan, myself included. Therefore we are always on the hunt, am I...

Related
US105

No Surprise Here – Guess What Restaurant Chain was Named #1 in Texas?

For Texans it's common knowledge but for anyone outside the Lone Star State, naming the #1 restaurant chain in Texas might be a place they've never heard of. Texas has been home-base for many restaurant chains over the years. Many have branched out and headed to other states while some have just found success right here inside the Texas borders.
TEXAS STATE
Q985

Insane ‘Best Pizza’ Study Pretty Much Says Illinois Pizza Sucks

I can't even begin to fathom how crazy this must sound. Illinois pizza is apparently not that great according to a recent study done by Anytime Estimate. To create a definitive list of the best cities for pizza, we analyzed publicly available U.S. business data, Census data, economic and labor statistics, and Google Trends data, as well as findings from Thrillist, Pizza Today, Expensivity, and Menu With Price.
ILLINOIS STATE
KTLA.com

Detroit named best city for pizza lovers

Detroit has been named the best city in the country for pizza lovers, beating out other popular pizza destinations like New York City and Chicago. The criteria was based on metrics that included a city’s variety of pizza and number of pizza places per square mile. Detroit also has below average prices on pies. Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio came in second and third place, followed by Boston and Pittsburgh rounding out the top five.
DETROIT, MI
iheart.com

Where You Can Find The Best Pizza In Florida

Pizza has a special place in the hearts of Americans. So much so that 1 in 8 people eat pizza on a typical day, according to Much Needed. They're the perfect thing for parties or if you don't feel like cooking one night. Not only that but pizza became even more popular and convenient when the COVID-19 pandemic hit a couple years ago.
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

New Jersey pizza joint offers Ukraine pie

Maybe they should call it the anti-Putin pie. Jersey pizza chain Tony Boloney’s is selling heart-shaped pies in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, and says 100% of the proceeds will go to feeding hungry mouths in the war-torn country. “People were telling me not to throw my hat...
RESTAURANTS
KRQE News 13

Best outdoor propane pizza oven

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pizza fanatics know the best pizzas are often those you make yourself. When cooking your own pizza, you don’t have to worry about a restaurant excluding your favorite toppings. Outdoor pizza ovens are a great addition to your patio, and many of them can be taken with you when camping. The Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven, for example, is popular and small enough to take on the go.
LIFESTYLE
LoneStar 92

Midland Odessa Pet Of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Normally we only tell you about...
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Your Friend Buys You A Scratch Off Ticket And It’s A WINNER… Do You Split The Prize?

You're out on the town on the weekend with friends, and you pull into a gas station to fill up and grab some snacks. You're with your bestie, and you both walk up to the counter with a couple of sodas and some chocolate and chips.... when your friend sees the scratch-off tickets on display and says to the cashier: "Hey-we'll take two of THOSE!". One for you, one for them. Your friend pays for all of it. "My treat," they say. You go back to the car, and before you drive away, your friend pulls out a coin and scratches off their ticket to see if they've won-and it's a dud. No dice. Nada. They hand the coin to you and say, "GO FOR IT!". You scratch yours off---and, it's a WINNER!!!! What now?
LOTTERY
LoneStar 92

And Just Like That Buc-ee’s Is No More

A week ago, the smallest Buc-ee's ever popped up in the tiny West Texas town of Marathon, very similar to the Prada Marfa storefront. The news spread like crazy about the pop-up Buc-ee's store. No one knows how it got there but it even got the attention of Buc-ee's corporation. They made sure to address one of the biggest things Buc-ee's is famous for and that's their bathrooms.
WEST, TX
LoneStar 92

Coffee Etiquette-The Unspoken I Buy You Buy Rules Among Friends And Coworkers

Here at the radio stations, we are all coffee lovers. Some of us are coffee snobs and only like it from certain places, others don't care if it's from the coffee pot in the kitchen or a drive-thru line. But if one of us is going, we always text the other and let them know. First, so that we don't BOTH end up going and end up with two coffees each to drink during the show, second because we typically take turns. I buy, you buy-repeat. It's been the system since we became a team and it'll likely always be that way while we're here.
DRINKS
Community Policy