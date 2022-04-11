Police: Husband attempts to shoot wife, engages in 9-hour standoff

The trial of a romance novelist who once wrote an essay entitled “How to Murder Your husband” is set to begin in Oregon.Nancy Crampton-Brophy, 71, is accused of fatally shooting her husband, chef Daniel Brophy, in June 2018 to gain more than $1.5m.Brophy’s body was found by a coworker in a kitchen at the Oregon Culinary Institute with a gunshot wound to his back and another in the chest.Court papers say that investigators discovered that the suspect was in downtown Portland, where her husband worked, at the time of the murder, but Ms Crampton-Brophy later told authorities that she had...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 10 DAYS AGO