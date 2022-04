Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Vanessa Hudgens knows how to serve a look. The “High School Musical” alum was ultra-chic at the Miu Miu “House Comes With a Bird” screening and after-party in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Hudgens arrived in an ensemble that is fitting for the spring season. The “Tick, Tick…Boom” star wore a cropped white button-up shirt. The garment had billowy sleeves and was embellished with silver polka dots. To add an edge to her look, she...

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 20 DAYS AGO