Board to ratify contract with teachers

NORWALK — The Norwalk City Schools board of education is expected to ratify a new contract with the teachers at Tuesday night's board meeting.

The labor agreement with the Norwalk Teachers Association will be effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Norwalk High School library. It will begin with an executive session.

"We met three times and in three sessions to have a fair deal worked out is great," Norwalk Superintendent Brad Cooley said. "We worked together and I think everybody came away happy. We are just waiting to get the final approval from the board."

Here are other items to be discussed at the meeting:

Permanent Improvement Summer Projects

Resurfacing at NHS:

Option A — $75,895 (finish EPAC parking lot and north side lot closest to ball fields)

Option B — $136,090 (Includes above plus finishing student lot)

Option B offers a $5,000 discount from future resurfacing since equipment would already be on site

Striping and Sealing District Parking lots:

Tek Seal — $50,000

Leaking Gutters at NHS:

$15,000 for upgrades/repairs

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment;

Conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action.

PERSONNEL

Items for Approval

Employment — Educational Asst. — Special Needs

Alyssa McKenzie, 2 years experience, step 2, 120-day probationary contract, effective April 13, 2022

Change of Classification

Brenda Kraus, from Educational Assistant - ELL, to Supervisor's Secretary, step 0, effective Aug. 4, 2022

The following teaching contract (s)

1 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023 school year)

Anessa Berry

Anna Brown

Allison Crooks

Alison Doughty

Chris Doughty

Olivia Doughty

Heath Dumbeck

Savanah Golden

Megan Hazelwood

Jason Higgins

Adell Jameson

Jessica Johnstone

Erin Kasper

Kelsey King

Katy Laser

Brooke Lee

Hannah McClanahan

Angela Morgand

Ryan Myracle

Cierra Scheid

Amie Smarr

Kaitlyn Smith

Sarah Smith

Carol Mason MA/10

Rachel Hipp, MA/10

2 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023 & 2023-2024 school years)

Melissa d'Aliberti

Brian Depinet

Brian Stitak

3 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025 school years)

Cassandra Baker

Melissa Faley

Maria Goodsite

Janet Koch

Elizabeth Lindenberger

Brenna Nichol

Janet Peterson

Stephanie Pope

Stephanie Riggs

Sarah Timmis

Continuing contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (no expiration date)

Sean Collins

Todd Fox

Substitutes

Patsy Asmus, classified, effective 3/30/22

Trent Hovis, certified, effective 3/16/22

Anita Osborn, classified, effective 4/6/2022

Erin Reed, classified, effective 3/28/22

Volunteer Coach(es)

Larry Walker, NHS track