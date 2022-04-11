ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, OH

Board to ratify contract with teachers

By JOE CENTERS jcenters@norwalkreflector.com
Norwalk Reflector
Norwalk Reflector
 2 days ago

NORWALK — The Norwalk City Schools board of education is expected to ratify a new contract with the teachers at Tuesday night's board meeting.

The labor agreement with the Norwalk Teachers Association will be effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Norwalk High School library. It will begin with an executive session.

"We met three times and in three sessions to have a fair deal worked out is great," Norwalk Superintendent Brad Cooley said. "We worked together and I think everybody came away happy. We are just waiting to get the final approval from the board."

Here are other items to be discussed at the meeting:

Permanent Improvement Summer Projects

Resurfacing at NHS:

Option A — $75,895 (finish EPAC parking lot and north side lot closest to ball fields)

Option B — $136,090 (Includes above plus finishing student lot)

Option B offers a $5,000 discount from future resurfacing since equipment would already be on site

Striping and Sealing District Parking lots:

Tek Seal — $50,000

Leaking Gutters at NHS:

$15,000 for upgrades/repairs

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment;

Conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action.

PERSONNEL

Items for Approval

Employment — Educational Asst. — Special Needs

Alyssa McKenzie, 2 years experience, step 2, 120-day probationary contract, effective April 13, 2022

Change of Classification

Brenda Kraus, from Educational Assistant - ELL, to Supervisor's Secretary, step 0, effective Aug. 4, 2022

The following teaching contract (s)

1 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023 school year)

Anessa Berry

Anna Brown

Allison Crooks

Alison Doughty

Chris Doughty

Olivia Doughty

Heath Dumbeck

Savanah Golden

Megan Hazelwood

Jason Higgins

Adell Jameson

Jessica Johnstone

Erin Kasper

Kelsey King

Katy Laser

Brooke Lee

Hannah McClanahan

Angela Morgand

Ryan Myracle

Cierra Scheid

Amie Smarr

Kaitlyn Smith

Sarah Smith

Carol Mason MA/10

Rachel Hipp, MA/10

2 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023 & 2023-2024 school years)

Melissa d'Aliberti

Brian Depinet

Brian Stitak

3 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025 school years)

Cassandra Baker

Melissa Faley

Maria Goodsite

Janet Koch

Elizabeth Lindenberger

Brenna Nichol

Janet Peterson

Stephanie Pope

Stephanie Riggs

Sarah Timmis

Continuing contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (no expiration date)

Sean Collins

Todd Fox

Substitutes

Patsy Asmus, classified, effective 3/30/22

Trent Hovis, certified, effective 3/16/22

Anita Osborn, classified, effective 4/6/2022

Erin Reed, classified, effective 3/28/22

Volunteer Coach(es)

Larry Walker, NHS track

Comments / 1

Related
The Repository

Lake Local school board approves administrative contracts

KEY ACTION: Approved several administrative contracts. DISCUSSION: The following administrative contracts will receive a 1.5% raise increase next year, and all administrators and staff will pay 18% of their insurance this year and next year:. Patrick Carroll, assistant superintendent, effective through July 31, 2025. Daniel Harold, principal LMHS, effective through...
EDUCATION
WDTV

National Board Certified Teachers honored during recognition celebration

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Education honored 101 educators Tuesday evening as part of the annual National Board Certification Recognition Celebration. This year, 35 educators are newly certified and 66 renewed their certification during the 2020 – 2021 school year. National Board Certification is the...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Norwalk, OH
Education
City
Norwalk, OH
96.7 The River

Sartell Approves New Teacher Contract, Staff Hiring Continues

SARTELL -- As the Minneapolis School District continues to deal with the teacher strike, the Sartell-St. Stephen school district won't find themselves in a similar situation. The school board approved a new two-year contract with its teachers during Monday nights meeting. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says there was never a threat...
SARTELL, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Walker
KAAL-TV

RPS board approves Superintendent Pekel's contract

(ABC 6 News) - The Rochester Public School board made things official with Dr. Kent Pekel Tuesday night. The terms of Pekel's three-year contract were agreed to on March 20 between Pekel and RPS board attorney Mick Waldspurger. RPS board members were eager to move forward with approving Pekel's employment,...
ROCHESTER, MN
WCIA

Champaign Teachers Union still negotiating with the Board

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign teachers are preparing to strike, and parents said they’re concerned about how that could impact students. The teachers union filed a 10-day notice of intent to strike. That’s after working without a contract for nearly a year. The big point behind these negotiations is the extended school day for teachers […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
sfbayca.com

Teachers’ union, district end impasse with tentative contract agreement

The teachers’ union and officials in the Mt. Diablo Unified School District have reached an agreement, ending an impasse that has lasted more than a month. Officials from the Mt. Diablo Education Association and Mt. Diablo Unified School District issued a joint statement Saturday to announce the tentative agreement, which must be approved by the union members and the district board to become final.
DIABLO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sarah Smith#Board Of Education#Compensation#The Norwalk City Schools#Norwalk High School#Epac#Nhs
Albert Lea Tribune

Board approves contracts for summer construction work

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday approved multiple contracts for road improvements and other projects to be made this summer in the county. • The commissioners approved an about $399,000 bid from Freeborn Construction for storm sewer and watermain at the Freeborn County Fairgrounds. The county received four...
FREEBORN COUNTY, MN
Norwalk Reflector

Health board learns a little history

MONROEVILLE — The Huron County Board of Health heard a presentation on the history of public health in Ohio and around the U.S. "There were health departments throughout the nation before the 1918 Spanish Flu," Norwalk Health Commissioner Tim Hollinger said, noting prior to the 1918 pandemic, disorganized health systems existed all over the country, usually consisting of a single person.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Council to put 1/2-percent income tax on Nov. 8 ballot

NEW LONDON — Council acted on a number of measures Monday, including putting a renewal of the 1/2-percent municipal income tax on the Nov. 8 ballot. This money funds police and fire department operations, and the renewal is for four years. An ordinance to add Juneteenth as a village...
NEW LONDON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Norwalk Reflector

Options discussed for old firehouse in Norwalk

NORWALK — What to do with the old Norwalk firehouse. Members of the Norwalk City Council discussed the old building at Tuesday's work session, along with a discussion on the proposed fireworks ban. Norwalk Mayor David Light had been charged by council in prior meetings to research the condition...
NORWALK, OH
Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk, OH
1K+
Followers
156
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Norwalk Reflector

Comments / 0

Community Policy