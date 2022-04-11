Board to ratify contract with teachers
NORWALK — The Norwalk City Schools board of education is expected to ratify a new contract with the teachers at Tuesday night's board meeting.
The labor agreement with the Norwalk Teachers Association will be effective July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2025.
The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in Norwalk High School library. It will begin with an executive session.
"We met three times and in three sessions to have a fair deal worked out is great," Norwalk Superintendent Brad Cooley said. "We worked together and I think everybody came away happy. We are just waiting to get the final approval from the board."
Here are other items to be discussed at the meeting:
Permanent Improvement Summer Projects
Resurfacing at NHS:
Option A — $75,895 (finish EPAC parking lot and north side lot closest to ball fields)
Option B — $136,090 (Includes above plus finishing student lot)
Option B offers a $5,000 discount from future resurfacing since equipment would already be on site
Striping and Sealing District Parking lots:
Tek Seal — $50,000
Leaking Gutters at NHS:
$15,000 for upgrades/repairs
EXECUTIVE SESSION
Preparing for, conducting, or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with public employees concerning their compensation or other terms and conditions of their employment;
Conferences with an attorney for the public body concerning disputes involving the public body that are the subject of pending or imminent court action.
PERSONNEL
Items for Approval
Employment — Educational Asst. — Special Needs
Alyssa McKenzie, 2 years experience, step 2, 120-day probationary contract, effective April 13, 2022
Change of Classification
Brenda Kraus, from Educational Assistant - ELL, to Supervisor's Secretary, step 0, effective Aug. 4, 2022
The following teaching contract (s)
1 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023 school year)
Anessa Berry
Anna Brown
Allison Crooks
Alison Doughty
Chris Doughty
Olivia Doughty
Heath Dumbeck
Savanah Golden
Megan Hazelwood
Jason Higgins
Adell Jameson
Jessica Johnstone
Erin Kasper
Kelsey King
Katy Laser
Brooke Lee
Hannah McClanahan
Angela Morgand
Ryan Myracle
Cierra Scheid
Amie Smarr
Kaitlyn Smith
Sarah Smith
Carol Mason MA/10
Rachel Hipp, MA/10
2 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023 & 2023-2024 school years)
Melissa d'Aliberti
Brian Depinet
Brian Stitak
3 year contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (2022-2023, 2023-2024, and 2024-2025 school years)
Cassandra Baker
Melissa Faley
Maria Goodsite
Janet Koch
Elizabeth Lindenberger
Brenna Nichol
Janet Peterson
Stephanie Pope
Stephanie Riggs
Sarah Timmis
Continuing contract(s): effective Aug. 19, 2022 (no expiration date)
Sean Collins
Todd Fox
Substitutes
Patsy Asmus, classified, effective 3/30/22
Trent Hovis, certified, effective 3/16/22
Anita Osborn, classified, effective 4/6/2022
Erin Reed, classified, effective 3/28/22
Volunteer Coach(es)
Larry Walker, NHS track
