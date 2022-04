Spring fishing in Ohio and Michigan is not all about walleye, although that species garners the bulk of the attention. There is a loyal contingent of cold water anglers who focus exclusively on steelhead and arm wrestle these powerful trout in the rivers and streams. Guide Brad Dunkle from Wildwood Anglers in Sylvania said spring steelhead fishing can be off the charts when the conditions in those waterways are favorable.

