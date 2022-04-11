Man appears in court over Old Firm bottle throw

A man has appeared in court charged with murdering 19-year-old student Sabita Thanwani.Maher Maaroufe, 22, who is also accused of attacking a police officer, appeared at Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.Officers were called to Arbour House, in Sebastian Street, Clerkenwell, central London, at about 5.10am on Saturday to reports Ms Thanwani, a British national, was hurt.They attended along with medics to find she had suffered serious neck injuries and, despite their efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene.Maaroufe, who appeared wearing grey clothes and a blue face mask, spoke only to confirm his name, age and that he...
