RAW: STUDY: WASHING YOUR DOG'S BOWL CAN AFFECT YOUR HEALTH

One Green Planet
7 Signs Something is Wrong With Your Dog’s Health
Because our dogs can’t talk to us, it is up to us to know when they aren’t feeling well. It’s good to be aware of these signs and to keep them in mind so that you can quickly spot them if your dog is ever sick. This can be especially helpful if your dog is elderly or has fragile health already. If you are worried about your dog’s health, here are some of the most common symptoms to look for.
Veterinarians share 10 ways you could be making your dog angry without realizing
From hugging them too tightly to forcing them to socialize, pet owners may be unknowingly upsetting their pups, according to animal experts.
Affection from a dog can reduce pain and bring benefits to our health
We all know that dogs are great companions, and while there are a lot of benefits our furry friends bring into our lives, a new study shows that dogs bring more than just happiness, as their affection is also beneficial for our health. The research showed the positive effects...
You’ve been washing your dog’s bowl wrong & it could be making you and your pooch ill – how to avoid the common mistakes
FROM grooming and daily walks to everything inbetween, there's a lot to remember when it comes to looking after a pet. However, it seems there's one very important thing that dog owners forget to do - and that's washing their pooch's food bowl. As reported by The Mirror, a new...
Wbaltv.com
Sweet dog needs new home
Time now to find a good home for a pet in need. Joining us is Alexa Jones from BARCS animal shelter introduces us to a dog in need.
Veterinarians share 10 things you should never do when taking your dog on a walk
Experts said habits like approaching unfamiliar pets, using an extendable leash, and forgetting to pick up waste can be unsafe or even dangerous.
‘Strangers tell me: “Your dog is really fat!”’ How pets from cats to gerbils are being forced to diet
Eight-year-old chocolate labrador Blue is shaped like a barrel and has a slow, lumbering gait. Rolls of fat bulge from his collar; his belly hangs low, skimming the ground. Mournful eyes look out from a jowly face. Blue is on a diet, you see, and he’s hating every minute of it. No more juicy rabbit ears or plump chicken feet. He sneaked some cake earlier in the week from the kitchen floor, but his owner, Mary, got it away before he could finish it.
One Green Planet
5 Types of Leashes and Collars You Should Never Buy
If you have a dog, there are a few leashes and collars that you never want to use on your canine friend. Despite the damage they can cause, many people continue to use these pet accessories. Luckily, there are many options out there that do their job without causing your dog any harm.
EverydayHealth.com
How You Feed Your Pets Can Make Them and You Sick
For most of us, food safety habits — like washing our hands before preparing a meal and giving our plate a rinse before placing it in the dishwasher — are second nature. But would it surprise you to know that you should be following those same protocols when feeding and cleaning up after your pet?
TODAY.com
Dog walker shares 4 things she wishes pet owners knew
While she was a college student, Lauren Radke started a part-time job walking dogs so she could make some extra cash while having a flexible schedule. Plus, she missed her dogs. “It was also a really good way to get around the city and just be able to get a...
10 Best Calming Treats for Dogs and Other Pets for 2022
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Stress is one of the most commonly-experienced sensations in the world, with stress levels seemingly always on the rise. And unfortunately, it's not just humans who can feel it. Our four-legged loved ones are just as susceptible to […]
Can Cats Eat Cornbread? Is Cornbread Safe For Cats?
There is no short yes or no answer as to whether cats can eat cornbread. It's not toxic, but there is little reason to regularly feed it to your cat. The post Can Cats Eat Cornbread? Is Cornbread Safe For Cats? appeared first on CatTime.
40 Percent of Pet Parents Expect to Miss Dog More than Spouse or Kids at Work, Survey Finds
A new survey has revealed where pet owners rank their furry friends compared to the humans in their life. To celebrate March 23rd's National Puppy Day, Wag! surveyed 1,001 dog owners, asking the pet parents questions about the pandemic, returning to work, caring for their canine, and more. Of the...
ohmymag.co.uk
This is why you shouldn't walk your dog everyday
If you are a dog parent, you probably take your canine companion on daily walks, because, well, it’s what dogs like to do. But, a seasoned dog trainer says this could have a negative impact on the health of your pup. ‘Don’t walk your dog day’. 53-year-old dog...
Shingles virus can affect your eyes, too
Virus lies dormant for years until triggered by stress or a weakened immune system. Shingles is caused by the varicella-zoster virus — the same virus that causes chickenpox. If you’ve had chickenpox, the virus can lie dormant in your body’s nerve tissue for years when suddenly it’s triggered by stress or a weakened immune system, and manifests as shingles.
buzzfeednews.com
10 Things That Can Affect Your Dreams At Night
Humans have been fascinated by dreams throughout history. Ancient civilizations regarded what we see in our sleep as powerful messages from deities or an essential way to make sense of waking life. Even today, there are societies with deep-rooted “dream cultures,” said Rubin Naiman, a fellow with the American Academy...
The Surprising Ways Stuffed Animals Can Affect Your Sleep
A 2017 survey found that 40% of adults sleep with stuffed animals. Here are the surprising ways stuffed animals can affect your sleep.
WNDU
Pet Vet: Heartworm in Dogs and Cats
(WNDU) - We are due for wet and warmer weather this week, and it’s prime season for the dreaded mosquito, and that means our pets need to be protected from the deadly disease, heartworm. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate to help us understand the...
ohmymag.co.uk
Here’s how sleeping with the lights on could affect your health
If you are one of the people who cannot sleep without the lights on, you may want to learn to adjust to a darker bedroom at night. This is because a new research has found that the nervous system stays awake when lights are on during sleep, while they ought to be resting as well.
MedicineNet.com
Can Rheumatoid Arthritis Affect Your Ability to Walk? 9 Limitations
Advanced rheumatoid arthritis (RA) can impair your walking ability and cause difficulties in your day-to-day activities. It is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the healthy joints and surrounding tissue, causing them to swell. Over time, RA can restrict your movements due to:. Loss...
