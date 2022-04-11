Watch now: Badgers OLB T.J. Bollers on his development this offseason

Paul Chryst said junior outside linebacker Nick Herbig’s injury this spring was a good thing for that position group. Herbig is arguably the best returning player on the University of Wisconsin football team’s defense, and he had nine sacks and two forced fumbles during a breakout sophomore season. He suffered a left arm injury that has sidelined him during 11-on-11 drills during spring practices, but Chryst believes a silver lining of Herbig’s time off is what it’s done for the players who would be getting reps behind him.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO