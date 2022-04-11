ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai Covid crisis puts China tech on eggshells

By Yawen Chen
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yXouy_0f5zF12i00

HONG KONG, April 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Financial elites are confronting a once-unthinkable problem in modern China’s wealthiest city: widespread food shortages. Officials in Shanghai have called on Meituan (3690.HK) and other food delivery apps to help feed the city’s 26 million residents under strict Covid-19 lockdowns . It’s a chance for the companies to win political brownie points and new users amid regulatory crackdowns.

A “zero tolerance” Covid policy is pushing the financial centre home to regional bases of Tesla (TSLA.O), Apple (AAPL.O) and other multinationals to the brink. For nearly two weeks, most of the population has been confined to their homes with no end in sight. Reports of healthcare workers beating a corgi to death, a woman committing suicide after being accused of paying too little to a delivery worker and other tragedies are fueling public outrage.

The country’s e-commerce giants are responding. Executives from the $123 billion Meituan, Alibaba (9988.HK) and JD.com (9618.HK) have made rare appearances alongside government officials in press conferences to detail what they are doing to ease distribution and last-mile delivery bottlenecks read more . Meituan has deployed self-driving trucks, recruited staff from other regions and rolled out a new emergency medical feature on its app.

Financial returns look slim, however. It’s unlikely the apps can capitalise on surging demand: draconian restrictions have drastically reduced the number of couriers in China’s most populous city. Meituan and peers are operating at an estimated 10% to 20% of normal capacity, an industry executive told Breakingviews last week. Moreover, the costs of arranging hotels and daily Covid tests for drivers, securing special permits for trucks and clearing other administrative hurdles will add up. Last year, the operating margin at Meituan’s food delivery business was just 6.4%.

Meituan boss Wang Xing and peers have good reason to get politicians onside. They are already under regulatory pressure to cap fees and improve labour conditions. But performing a public service is fraught with risks too. If a company is seen as profiting too much, not doing enough or overstepping its remit, it will attract public and official backlash. China’s technology giants are walking on eggshells.

Follow @ywchen1 on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

CONTEXT NEWS

- Shanghai reported nearly 25,000 locally transmitted Covid-19 infections on April 10, with 1,006 classed as symptomatic and 23,937 as asymptomatic. Only healthcare workers, volunteers, delivery personnel or those with special permission are allowed to move freely in the city.

- During a press conference on the same day, Wang Wenbo, a vice president at Chinese e-retailer JD.com said the company is focused on basic foodstuffs and baby care items. Xiao Shuixian, senior vice president at Alibaba’s Ele.me, said at the same briefing it has brought in 2,800 more delivery workers in the past week.

- Separately, Meituan Vice President Mao Fang on April 7 said that the food delivery company would bring in 1,000 sorting workers from outside the city as part of efforts to speed up deliveries.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.

Comments / 1

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
CNBC

Shanghai Disney to close starting Monday amid Covid outbreak in China

The Shanghai Disney Resort said on Sunday it will temporarily close until further notice starting Monday, citing the new coronavirus outbreak in China. China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted Covid cases since it contained the initial outbreak centered on Wuhan in 2020. The Shanghai Disney Resort said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Covid#Tech#Reuters Breakingviews#Hk
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
The Independent

China ‘deplores’ missile strike on Ukraine train station but doesn’t blame Russia directly

China has expressed disapproval about the deaths of civilians in a missile strike on a train station in Ukraine last week but stopped short of condemning Russia outright for the attack. On Friday, at least 50 passengers, including five children, were killed in an attack at Kramatorsk. The railway station in the Donbass region had been used to evacuate civilians from areas under Russian bombardment. A missile shell found at the site had “for the children” written in Russian on it, according to images and video taken in the aftermath, which also showed bodies on platform benches and bloodied...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
KTVU FOX 2

Disney Shanghai temporarily closes as China battles another COVID-19 surge

Shanghai Disney says it will be temporarily closed to the public starting Monday in response to another surge of COVID-19 cases sweeping China. The theme park said the closure will remain in effect until further notice and includes the main resort, the shopping complex Disneytown, and Wishing Star Park, a recreational area.
TRAVEL
Reuters

China March new home prices stall again as COVID damps sentiment

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Growth in new home prices in China was flat again in March versus the previous month, government data showed on Friday, pointing to fragile demand as growing COVID-19 lockdown measures dampened consumer confidence. Average new home prices in 70 major cities were unchanged on a...
WORLD
Reuters

China iron ore futures advance on demand recovery hopes

BEIJING, April 15 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China surged nearly 4% on Friday, and were set to erase the week’s losses as mills ramped up production on resumption of transportation due to easing of lockdown measures and hopes of better demand. Capacity utilisation rates of blast...
ECONOMY
Reuters

'Last few tweaks' being made to COVID IP waiver deal -WTO chief

GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Trade Organization told Reuters on Thursday that negotiations on an intellectual property deal for COVID-19 vaccines were ongoing between the four parties, saying they were seeking to agree on the proposal’s final terms. Since the draft compromise emerged in the media a...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
314K+
Post
192M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy