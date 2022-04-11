ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

High school student charged with teacher’s sexual assault, attempted murder

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iyhJG_0f5zEMbL00

LAS VEGAS — A teenager in Las Vegas is facing a list of charges, including sexual assault and attempted murder, after he allegedly attacked a teacher in his high school Friday.

Prosecutors said they planned to charge the suspect as an adult, after they said he punched a female teacher and choked her into unconsciousness, The Associated Press reported.

Police told KNTV the teacher was in her classroom when the 16-year-old student came in to talk about grades. According to police, the teenager turned violent and attacked the teacher at some point, and then ran away after the attack, KNTV reported.

A school employee found the victim and called the police, the AP reported.

According to KLAS, in an email to Clark County School District staff, superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara said, “I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery. As I have said previously, ‘Violent Acts, assaults and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.’”

Police told KNTV they arrested the suspect at a home in the area and took him to the Clark County Detention Center.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Iowa teens who allegedly beat Spanish teacher to death with baseball bat charged with murder

A pair of Iowa teenagers allegedly beat their 66-year-old Spanish teacher to death with a bat, according to police. Court documents released on Tuesday detailed the murder and suspects. Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller, both 16 years old, are accused of killing Nohema Graber, 66. Ms Graber taught them Spanish at Fairfield High School, approximately 95 miles southwest of Des Moines. Both teens are being charged as adults with first-degree murder. Fox News reports that the woman's body was found buried under a tarp, a wheelbarrow and some railroad ties at a local park the day after she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students

JAKARTA, Indonesia — An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison. The case of teacher Herry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'Drive to grave site. Torture. Kill and bury. Wipe hands and body suit': Extraordinary 'to do' list of female lifeguard, 18, jailed for 13 years for plotting to kill boyfriend because he'd slept with other women

A teenager who planned to torture and kill a casual fling for sleeping with other women made a meticulous 'to do' list which outlined the steps she would take. Sophie George was 'consumed with revenge' when she filled bags with bleach, duct tape, forensic clothing, bin liners and lighter fuel before arranging to meet Adam Yioses near her Brighton home in October 2019.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
The Independent

Nusayba Umar: Dog breeder guilty of murdering toddler after meeting mother on dating site

An unlicensed dog breeder who shook a 16-month-old baby girl to death just five weeks after meeting her mother on a dating website is facing a life sentence.Kamran Haider, 39, attacked Nusayba Umar, causing catastrophic brain injuries, on 13 September 2019.The girl’s mother, Asiyah Amazir, called 999 and wrongly claimed her daughter had fallen ill on a bus, the Old Bailey heard. Nusayba, who weighed just 17lb, was rushed to hospital but died four days later.Haider had a history of violence, attacking a former girlfriend and abusing her children to “teach them a lesson”.On Monday, a jury found him guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Killer Blows Kisses To Victim's Family At Murder Sentencing

A 20-year-old man killed a 75-year-old Louisiana motel worker in cold blood. Then he blew kisses as a judge was prepared to hand him a prison sentence. Now, he’ll never kiss anyone as a free man again. Article continues below advertisement. This month, Terry Dewayne Powell, 20, was sentenced...
MANSFIELD, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
The Independent

12-year-old arrested for shooting and killing classmate at school

A 12-year-old child died after a shooting at Tanglewood Middle School in Greenville, South Carolina. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office confirmed to Greenville News that the child who was killed was Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson. He was shot at least once in the school by another 12-year-old student who has been arrested. A coroner confirmed Friday that Jamari was killed by a gunshot wound to the chest.The student who allegedly shot Jamari left the school after the shooting and was found hiding under a deck at a nearby home, the sheriff's office said. The boy is expected to be...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Virginia man who is raising Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz's brother Zachary shows up at court to support the mass murderer as he faces death penalty

Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz was supported in court on Thursday by the man raising his 21-year-old orphaned brother as if he were his own son. Cruz, now 23, is back in court to be sentenced. It is likely to take until September for a jury to determine whether or not he should be executed or sentenced to life without parole for murdering 17 people at the Marjory Douglas Stoneman High School on Valentine's Day, 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Attempted Murder#Bullying#The Associated Press#Ap#Eldorado High School#Cox Media Group
People

Utah Man Allegedly Terrorized Girlfriend, Her Son for Days Before Violent Incident That Landed Him in Jail

Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
UTAH STATE
MMAmania.com

Details emerge regarding Chael Sonnen’s alleged hotel brawl: ‘This guy went on a crazy rampage’

Details have finally started to come out regarding an alleged Las Vegas hotel hallway brawl involving Chael Sonnen on December 18th, and they are pretty disturbing. Sonnen was initially questioned and released by the police immediately following the incident, and then had charges related to the situation dismissed without prejudice by a judge. But in mid-march, police re-filed a series of charges against Sonnen including a felony count of battery by strangulation and 10 battery misdemeanors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Cold case: How detectives caught a rapist 40 years on

In 2020, police turned up out of the blue at the house of a woman who had been violently raped in 1980 to tell her they'd found her attacker. "I've been waiting for this knock on the door for the last 40 years," she told them. It was a key...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Black Navy Veteran Murdered In Alleged Hate Crime Attack After Going Into Gas Station To Get Quarters For Laundry

A California couple is accused of fatally stabbing and shooting a Black U.S. military veteran in what the state says was a “reprehensible” hate crime. Christine Lyn Garner, 42, and Jeremy Wayne Jones, 49, were arrested after police say they murdered Justin Peoples, 30, at a Chevron gas station in Tracy, California on March 15, according to the Tracy Police Department. Several witnesses called 911 shortly after 9:00 p.m. when Peoples was found suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the upper body.
TRACY, CA
The Independent

‘I didn’t believe it for a moment’: Inside the case of ‘supermom’ Sherri Papini charged with faking kidnapping

When Sherri Papini vanished while jogging near her home on 2 November 2016, it sent a shockwave through the small city of Redding in Northern California.Hundreds of residents joined in a massive law enforcement operation combing trails, roads and waterways of Shasta County searching for any trace of the missing mother of two. Ms Papini was found three weeks later on Thanksgiving Day 150 miles away, and claimed to have been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women who beat and shackled her, shaved her long blonde hair off, placed her in an adult diaper, and branded her in preparation...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy