ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Cincinnati Zoo: Fiona the hippo to be big sister

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sN41I_0f5zDX1t00

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo announced Monday that Bibi the Nile hippo is pregnant, which will make the zoo’s famous Fiona a big sister.

Bibi’s “big bundle of joy” is expected to arrive in late summer, according to the Cincinnati Zoo.

The news came after the zoo hinted that one of its residents was pregnant, WXIX reported.

The zoo said the goal this time is to provide additional support to Bibi, 23, in hopes of her carrying the baby to full term. Fiona, born in 2017, arrived six weeks early and required critical care to ensure her survival, according to zoo officials.

Bibi is receiving hormone supplements and will undergo ultrasounds on a regular basis to monitor the health and growth of the calf, Cincinnati Zoo officials said.

Tucker, an 18-year-old male hippo who arrived at the zoo in September, is the father, zoo officials said.

Fiona is a global sensation. In 2017, The New York Times did a profile on Fiona and her viral following, calling her “our bundle of social media joy.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Zookeepers share ‘magical moment’ rare baby kangaroo emerges from mother’s pouch

Zookeepers have shared the “magical moment” an endangered baby kangaroo emerged from its mother’s pouch for the first time.The baby dusky pademelon, born at Chester Zoo in Cheshire, was just the size of a jelly bean when it was born and has been growing inside its mother’s pouch for the last six months.When fully grown the small marsupial will be around 2ft tall, which has led to the species being given the nickname miniature kangaroo.“Seeing the magical moment her new arrival took its first peek out of the pouch has brought us a huge amount of joy,” said zookeeper Megan...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Baby sloth takes keepers by surprise at zoo

Zookeepers had “a lovely surprise” when they discovered a baby sloth as they went to deliver food to the enclosure.The youngster was born to Flo, a three-year-old Linne’s two-toed sloth, and Reggie at Dudley Zoo and Castle (DZC) on April 4.DZC curator Richard Brown said staff were “thrilled” at the arrival of the first baby sloth to be born at the West Midlands zoo in its 85-year history, which keepers spotted as they took Flo and Reggie their supper.“It was a lovely surprise for staff to discover the baby, especially as Flo wasn’t showing signs of being in labour during...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Cincinnati, OH
Pets & Animals
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo celebrates river otter Sugar's 8th birthday

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is celebrating a special birthday this weekend. The zoo's river otter Sugar is celebrating her 8th birthday. Sugar and her river mate, Wesley, look alike, but you can tell them apart by her larger nose. Another way to tell is by their signature swimming...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#The Cincinnati Zoo#Wxix#The New York Times#Cox Media Group
The Daily American

Another Way: Do you talk cat?

We recently caved and adopted a cat who was looking for a home. My husband especially had been on the cat hunt for several years; our last cat had to be put down about three years ago and a friend kept pleading that there are so many cats needing homes. There are just too many feral barn cats in our area, and people failing to “fix” the problem by neutering in time.
PETS
lovemeow.com

Cat Found Wandering on Snowy Roads is So Happy to Have Her Kittens Out of the Cold

A cat who was found wandering on snowy roads, is so happy to have her kittens out of the cold. About a month ago, Mellissa, the founder of Tiny but Mighty Kitten Rescue (in Cornwall, Ontario, Canada), was notified about a cat running around outside in the snow. "I received a message from a fellow rescuer asking if I could take in a very pregnant cat from the streets," Mellissa told Love Meow.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's 3 orphaned manatees growing, all in good health

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's three orphaned manatees it took in in early 2021 are all growing and are healthy during their rehabilitation at the zoo. The zoo adopted the orphaned manatees in March 2021 so that they could be rehabilitated at the zoo and then returned to their native Florida waters.
CINCINNATI, OH
Gillian Sisley

Mother Dog Refuses to Eat Until Puppies are Fed

The love of a mother can be found across all species. Abandoning an animal is considered a form of animal abuse. A survey from the Humane Society of the United States found that domestic violence victims reported that their abuser would often harm the pets in the household as well with their rage. 88% of households that were being supervised due to child abuse were also found to have animal abuse taking place as well.
One Green Planet

This Cat Mama is So Proud of Her New Kittens

This mama cat is so proud of her newborn babies that she wanted to show them off to her human! TikTok user @sassykoonz followed her all across their house and downstairs into this cat’s secret hiding spot where she is making sure all her babies are safe. If you...
PETS
WNDU

Pet Vet: Heartworm in Dogs and Cats

(WNDU) - We are due for wet and warmer weather this week, and it’s prime season for the dreaded mosquito, and that means our pets need to be protected from the deadly disease, heartworm. Our Pet Vet, Dr. David Visser, spoke with Jack Springgate to help us understand the...
ANIMALS
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
34K+
Followers
64K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy