ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos' biggest remaining draft needs after re-signing Kareem Jackson

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egsx4_0f5z5pT800

After bringing back veteran Kareem Jackson on a one-year contract, the Denver Broncos no longer have a big need at safety going into the 2022 NFL draft. The Broncos might still opt to draft a safety, but the position doesn’t need to be among the team’s primary needs on their to-do list.

So what positions should Denver target in the draft later this month? Here’s a quick look at seven remaining positions of need for the Broncos.

1. Defensive line

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eqSiy_0f5z5pT800
(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

If DJ Jones ends up playing more as a nose tackle than as a defensive end, the Broncos still don’t have a long-term replacement for Shelby Harris. DeShawn Williams could fill that DE role this year, but he’ll turn 30 during the season, so Denver would be smart to draft at least one more defensive lineman later this month.

2. Right tackle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dsm26_0f5z5pT800
(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy Turner is a more than capable short-term fix at right tackle for the Broncos, but he’s on a one-year contract. Denver’s still searching for a long-term right tackle candidate.

3. Inside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cHW1E_0f5z5pT800
(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Josey Jewell has one of the two ILB spots locked down, but Baron Browning is expected to spend time at OLB this spring and Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith are both on one-year contracts. Denver’s starting ILBs for the 2022 season might already be on the roster, but the Broncos need more competition and long-term depth at the position.

4. Cornerback

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZkMlG_0f5z5pT800
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby and Michael Ojemudia are three good options on the outside and K’Waun Williams is a very good slot option, but the Broncos need more depth at cornerback. Essang Bassey is the fifth and final CB on the team’s roster at the moment.

Denver might also consider adding another young safety to the secondary, but cornerback is a much bigger need.

5. Running back

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bsZ0P_0f5z5pT800
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Broncos might not consider RB a position of need because Javonte Williams is so talented, but Denver’s staff has made it clear that they prefer to have a backfield duo. If the Broncos do not re-sign Melvin Gordon, fans should expect them to draft a running back.

6. Tight end

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46NaSZ_0f5z5pT800
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Much like safety, tight end will become much less of a position of need for the Broncos if they add a bargain veteran in free agency such as Kyle Rudolph. Even if Denver does sign Rudolph, though, the team could still use some more youth and depth at the position.

7. Outside linebacker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jPXBD_0f5z5pT800
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver has solid OLB depth with Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper, but Chubb and Reed are both scheduled to become free agents in 2023 and there’s no guarantee either will be re-signed. The Broncos need to start planning for the future at pass rusher.

Where the Broncos stand

With the draft fewer than three weeks away, Denver currently owns eight picks, including a second-round selection and a pair of third-round picks. The Broncos will likely make multiple trades during the draft, though, so the team could end up with more (or fewer than) eight new players through the draft.

After the draft, Denver will fill its 90-man offseason roster by signing college free agents.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
Click10.com

NFL grieves after Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins dies on I-595 in Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Investigators are trying to figure out how 24-year-old NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died on Saturday morning on Interstate 595 in Broward County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Haskins died on the westbound lanes of I-595 near the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The driver of the dump truck that troopers believe struck him waited for authorities to arrive.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Spun

Ranking The 3 Most Likely Teams For Colin Kaepernick

Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick wants back in the National Football League, though he’s yet to receive serious interest from a team. The free agent quarterback, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has been showing off his skills at private workouts and during halftime of Michigan’s spring game.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Spun

Dwayne Haskins’ Last Public Message To Wife Is Crushing

After the tragic death of Dwayne Haskins at just 24-years-old, the late quarterback’s final public message to his wife was brought to light over the weekend. Kalabrya Haskins last Instagram post was a series of couples photos posted on Valentine’s Day this past February. And one of the most prominent comments was the former Steelers QB’s:
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

Emmitt Smith Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Star

Like Emmitt Smith, Rayfield Wright was a Pro Football Hall of Famer and legendary member of the fraternity of former Dallas Cowboys. Wright made six Pro Bowls and earned first-team All-Pro three times as an offensive tackle for Dallas from 1967-79. Last week, he lost his life at the age of 76 after being hospitalized for a seizure.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Darby
Person
Billy Turner
The Spun

Terrell Owens’ Message For Colin Kaepernick Is Going Viral

No NFL team has shown legitimate interest in Colin Kaepernick, who’s hoping to play football for someone this season. Someone else has, though. Former NFL star Terrell Owens, who’s playing in the Fan Controlled Football League, wants the free agent quarterback to join him. “I feel like he...
NFL
PennLive.com

Former Pittsburgh Steelers, Detroit Lions running back arrested following fatal stabbing: reports

Former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Eric Wilkerson has been arrested in the stabbing death of Brian Weems III in Cleveland last month, according to multiple reports. Police say Wilkerson, 55, and Weems III, 46, got into an argument inside of an apartment, and that when Weems III went into a bathroom, Wilkerson followed and stabbed him multiple times before fleeing the scene.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Former NFL Player Michael Sam Lands Coaching Job

Michael Sam will return to the gridiron for his first coaching job. The former Missouri pass-rushing standout, who became the NFL’s first openly gay player when drafted by the Rams in 2014, is going overseas to the European Football League. As relayed by Dave Matter of the St. Louis...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Agents#American Football#The Denver Broncos#Ilb#Olb
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend Celebrates Her Birthday

Happy birthday, Natalie Buffett. The girlfriend of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrated birthday No. 25 this weekend. She shared a photo of herself celebrating on Instagram. “25🤍,” she wrote. Dak and Natalie have been dating for a couple of years. They reportedly met in Texas, where Natalie...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch 'Signed with Wrong Team'? Inside Story

A national media assertion that linebacker Leighton Vander Esch "signed with the wrong team'' this offseason by re-upping with the Dallas Cowboys demonstrates once again - with all due respect - the difference in "30,000-feet'' analysis of a team and "boots-on-the-ground analysis.''. According to Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, Vander Esch...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Calling For Adam Schefter To Be Punished

Fans still aren’t happy with Adam Schefter after how he originally reported the Dwayne Haskins death over the weekend. In the tweet, Schefter talked about how Haskins struggled to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh before announcing his passing. Here’s the original tweet, which got deleted:. “Dwayne Haskins,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Tom Brady, Sean Payton Rumors Swirling: NFL World Reacts

Tom Brady reportedly had a “secret plan” to leave Tampa Bay and join the Miami Dolphins this past offseason, teaming up with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. However, according to reports, those plans were scrapped when the Dolphins were sued by former head coach Brian...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

96K+
Followers
143K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy