Broncos' biggest remaining draft needs after re-signing Kareem Jackson

After bringing back veteran Kareem Jackson on a one-year contract, the Denver Broncos no longer have a big need at safety going into the 2022 NFL draft. The Broncos might still opt to draft a safety, but the position doesn’t need to be among the team’s primary needs on their to-do list.

So what positions should Denver target in the draft later this month? Here’s a quick look at seven remaining positions of need for the Broncos.

1. Defensive line

(Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

If DJ Jones ends up playing more as a nose tackle than as a defensive end, the Broncos still don’t have a long-term replacement for Shelby Harris. DeShawn Williams could fill that DE role this year, but he’ll turn 30 during the season, so Denver would be smart to draft at least one more defensive lineman later this month.

2. Right tackle

(Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

Billy Turner is a more than capable short-term fix at right tackle for the Broncos, but he’s on a one-year contract. Denver’s still searching for a long-term right tackle candidate.

3. Inside linebacker

(Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Josey Jewell has one of the two ILB spots locked down, but Baron Browning is expected to spend time at OLB this spring and Alex Singleton and Jonas Griffith are both on one-year contracts. Denver’s starting ILBs for the 2022 season might already be on the roster, but the Broncos need more competition and long-term depth at the position.

4. Cornerback

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Pat Surtain, Ronald Darby and Michael Ojemudia are three good options on the outside and K’Waun Williams is a very good slot option, but the Broncos need more depth at cornerback. Essang Bassey is the fifth and final CB on the team’s roster at the moment.

Denver might also consider adding another young safety to the secondary, but cornerback is a much bigger need.

5. Running back

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Broncos might not consider RB a position of need because Javonte Williams is so talented, but Denver’s staff has made it clear that they prefer to have a backfield duo. If the Broncos do not re-sign Melvin Gordon, fans should expect them to draft a running back.

6. Tight end

(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Much like safety, tight end will become much less of a position of need for the Broncos if they add a bargain veteran in free agency such as Kyle Rudolph. Even if Denver does sign Rudolph, though, the team could still use some more youth and depth at the position.

7. Outside linebacker

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Denver has solid OLB depth with Bradley Chubb, Randy Gregory, Malik Reed and Jonathon Cooper, but Chubb and Reed are both scheduled to become free agents in 2023 and there’s no guarantee either will be re-signed. The Broncos need to start planning for the future at pass rusher.

Where the Broncos stand

With the draft fewer than three weeks away, Denver currently owns eight picks, including a second-round selection and a pair of third-round picks. The Broncos will likely make multiple trades during the draft, though, so the team could end up with more (or fewer than) eight new players through the draft.

After the draft, Denver will fill its 90-man offseason roster by signing college free agents.