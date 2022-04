CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Former City Council Member David W. Phillips is among the newest members of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, one of the most valued and prestigious civilian honors and the state’s highest award for public service. Phillips received the award in recognition of his more than 20 years of dedicated service to the citizens of Concord and Cabarrus County.

CONCORD, NC ・ 18 DAYS AGO